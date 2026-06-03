Caputo Cheese Showcases Brazilian-Inspired Grilling Cheese Amid Growing Demand for Global Flavors at IDDBA 2026

Chicago, IL – June 1, 2026 – Caputo Cheese, a leading manufacturer of award-winning Fresh Mozzarella and Hard Italian cheeses, is bringing the heat to IDDBA (International Dairy Deli Bakery Association) on June 7 to 9 in Orlando, FL. Presenting its Brazilian-inspired Grilling Cheese, Caputo Cheese will showcase rich global flavors at booth #2032.

Perfect for summer, Caputo’s Grilling Cheese is a cow’s milk cheese inspired by the traditions of Latin and South America. The cheese has a buttery flavor with delicate saltiness and a savory finish. When seared or grilled, it resists melting, developing a browned, crisp exterior with a pleasantly chewy interior. This cheese is ideal for incorporating into salads, hot sandwiches, or as a distinctive protein alternative. It is perfect for those looking to expand their cheese-repertoire.

Frank Belfiore, Vice President Marketing & Retail Sales at Caputo Cheese comments, “We’re incredibly excited to connect with the IDDBA community and introduce our Brazilian-inspired Grilling Cheese to attendees. What makes this product so special is its ability to deliver bold flavor, a uniquely satisfying texture, and remarkable versatility across a wide range of different cuisines. We look forward to bringing the sizzle to IDDBA and sharing the passion and possibilities behind this exciting product.”

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. IDDBA produces top industry trends reports and original research, and develops training programs on marketing, merchandising, management and operations, food safety, and customer service. The IDDBA show is a vital networking event for the industry, featuring the finest in dairy, deli and bakery. The annual tradeshow attracts more than 10,000 registrants, includes more than 800 exhibiting companies, and features distinguished and internationally recognized speakers such as business leaders, key policy makers, former presidents, celebrity chefs, and star athletes.

About Caputo Cheese

Based out of Melrose Park, Illinois, Caputo Cheese has been rooted in a simple belief: great cheese has the power to elevate every meal. Since opening in 1978, Caputo’s values have been built on a tradition of quality, craftsmanship, and dependable service. Today, we partner with distributors, manufacturers, and retailers across the country to deliver premium Italian cheeses and tailored solutions that meet evolving market demands. For more information, please visit @caputocheese (Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn) and www.caputocheese.com.