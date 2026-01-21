Birdzi Unveils Journey, a New Solution for Grocers to Automatically Create Custom Shopper Journeys

Journey connects retailer shopper data with Birdzi’s unmatched personalization capabilities, enabling retailers to automatically deliver custom promotions and increase engagement.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most adaptive retail intelligence platform, announced the launch of Journey, the company’s latest solution that empowers regional and national grocers to drive personalization and customer engagement.

Journey enables retailers to deliver real-time, behavior-based offers that drive smarter customer engagement. For new customers, lapsed shoppers or those who have exhibited other changes in their shopping habits, Journey listens and responds with highly relevant and targeted offers that drive growth and customer loyalty.

Grocers that have already implemented Birdzi’s sophisticated personalization abilities, such as VISPER, have witnessed a 30% increase in basket size, on average.

“As a retailer with over 30 years of experience across various companies, I can confidently say that Birdzi’s Journey solution is a game-changer,” said Ron Bonacci, industry consultant and owner of REB Enterprise. “It truly surpasses any past technology, enabling retailers to make swift, automated and results-driven business decisions. Furthermore, its rapid implementation allows for remarkable achievements far beyond what older technologies could offer. Growing sales and profits is a core retailer goal, and Journey is instrumental in achieving that success.”

Additionally, Journey allows grocery retailers to collaborate with their CPG partners to support and strengthen retail media efforts. Retail media spending is projected to nearly double in the next three years, and by monitoring inflection points in a shopper’s lifecycle, Journey activates campaigns to acquire, retain and grow shoppers. For CPG brands, Journey provides deep visibility into customer lifetime value, identifies high-potential segments and enables targeted incentives to boost category performance and drive repeat purchases.

Birdzi is the first solution provider to offer retailers the ability to connect shopper behavior and create automated customer journeys directly with their CPG partners without compromising on privacy or relevancy.

“Hampered by the limited data brands can receive from their retail partners, Journey was designed to break down existing barriers to provide true personalization and outreach,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “Journey allows retailers to move from data to insights to action faster in a way that is highly measurable and targeted, effectively bringing intelligent automation to brand and category building.”

See Journey in Action

Birdzi invites attendees of several upcoming industry events to book a meeting to discuss how Birdzi is reimagining customer connections for both retailers and brands through its adaptive customer intelligence ecosystem.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.