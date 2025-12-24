Taking the Temperature of Consumers When it Comes to Cheese in Wisconsin
December 24, 2025 | 1 min to read
The 2026 Wisconsin Cheese Trends Report explores how cheese is evolving when it comes to broader shifts in food and wellness, according to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
There are a number of things consumers are looking for in their cheese. The report found protein, texture and authenticity are among the priorities.
Wisconsin cheesemakers make 25% of the nation’s cheese. In 2024, the state produced 3.58 billion pounds, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
