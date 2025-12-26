Harmful Invasive Species, First Detected in 1951, Finally Faces a Cull

By John Chilibeck, Telegraph Journal

December 26, 2025 | 1 min to read

Ottawa has finally given permission to cull a hungry green critter that’s been destroying clam beds and dulsing grounds in southwestern New Brunswick for years.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson announced last week the province’s first commercial fishery for European green crab.

The invasive species, a native of Europe and north Africa, has been munching and multiplying in New Brunswick waters since it was first detected in 1951.

