Royal Greenland Secured Positive Results for 2025

Royal Greenland delivers a positive result in 2025 after two challenging years. The result marks an important step in the recovery of the company’s financial performance and has been achieved despite lower catch volumes.

“Even though we have had fewer raw materials to work with, we have managed to maintain our revenue. This is due to rising market prices, but to an even greater extent to a focused effort across the organisation, with tight cost control and efficiency improvements, allowing us to create more value from the raw materials,” says CEO Toke Binzer.

Revenue amounted to DKK 5,677 million compared with DKK 5,622 million the previous year. Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 299 million, up from DKK 161 million in 2024. The result after special items shows a modest profit of DKK 6 million.

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