The mackerel stock in the North-East Atlantic is currently in a critical conservation status after years of overfishing, particularly by the Russian Federation. In 2026, Russia unilaterally raised its quota to 22.5% of the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) – equivalent to 67,548 tonnes – almost 5 times the share it held in 2004.

In this context, on the basis of a proposal tabled by the European Union (EU), the members of the North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC) – except Russia – have adopted measures to curb this unsustainable fishing. These members include the EU, the United Kingdom, Denmark (in respect of the Faroe Islands and Greenland), Norway, and Iceland.

The Agreed Measures

Limit Russian catches of mackerel in international waters to 1,495 tonnes

Prohibit NEAFC members from facilitating unsustainable Russian fishing of mackerel, meaning vessels may not transship from, nor provide refuelling services to Russian fishing vessels that exceed that 1,495 tonnes limit.

The EU, the United Kingdom and Iceland have decided to apply these restrictions not only in international waters but also within their own jurisdictions. This includes a ban on Russian vessels carrying mackerel quantities above the agreed limit from entering their ports.

Next Steps

These measures are expected to enter into force on 28 August 2026, despite Russia’s objection. The European Commission is preparing the timely implementation of the measures into EU law.

These NEAFC measures are an important step towards curbing unsustainable practices in the North-East Atlantic, but they are not sufficient to stop them.

The EU therefore calls on all NEAFC like-minded partners to

apply the mackerel measures within their jurisdictional waters and to consider additional measures to address Russia’s unsustainable fishing.

and to consider additional measures to address Russia’s unsustainable fishing. ban transhipments at sea in NEAFC area in general as a matter of urgency, given that these are high-risk operations from a fisheries control perspective. More than 100 transhipments a year are carried out by Russian vessels in the NEAFC area without proper monitoring.

The EU underlines the importance of a comprehensive stock-sharing arrangement and coordinated management measures among coastal States to facilitate the recovery of the mackerel stock.

Background

The North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC) is a regional fisheries management organisation (RFMO) responsible for ensuring the long-term conservation of fishery resources in the North-East Atlantic.

NEAFC has six contracting parties (the European Union, Denmark in respect of the Faroe Islands and Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom) and cooperating non-contracting parties.

In the context of its 21st sanctions package against the Russian Federation, the Commission has already introduced significant restrictions on fisheries‑related trade, including

substantial limits on imports of certain fish products

a complete ban on the import of cod and other species harvested unsustainably

The NEAFC Recommendation complement these measures and reinforce the EU’s commitment to sustainable fisheries and the protection of marine resources.

More Information

Recommendation on conservation and management measures for mackerel for 2026

North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission | Managing Fisheries in the North-East Atlantic

NEAFC Convention and Regulatory Areas

Regional fisheries management organisations (RFMOs)