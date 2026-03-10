FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Oysters and Manila Clams from Drayton Harbor, WA Potentially Contaminated with Norovirus

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of, and consumers not to eat raw oysters harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company (WA-1723-SS), and Manila clams harvested by Lummi Indian Business Council (WA-0098-SS) harvested on February 13 through March 3, 2026, from harvest area Drayton Harbor, WA and shipped to distributors in AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, NV, NY, OR, and WA because they may be contaminated with norovirus.

Shellstock, or raw, live molluscan shellfish such as oysters and clams contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by this organism.

On March 4, 2026, the Washington Department of Health advised the FDA of a recallExternal Link Disclaimer of certain shellstock, to include raw oysters and Manila clams due to a norovirus-like illness outbreak associated with raw oyster consumption. The recall includes raw oysters harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company (WA-1723-SS), and Manila clams harvested by Lummi Indian Business Council (WA-0098-SS) harvested on February 13 through March 3, 2026, from harvest area Drayton Harbor, WA.

