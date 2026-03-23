Nammu Announces Full-Team Rollout at Stavis Seafoods, Advancing Sales Modernization Efforts

By integrating with Stavis’ existing ERP, Nammu gives the sales team real-time visibility, streamlines daily workflows, and helps the company operate more efficiently in a fast-moving market.

BOSTON, MA — Nammu announced that Stavis Seafoods has deployed its platform across the company’s entire sales team. The deployment integrates Nammu with Stavis’ ERP and brings the sales team onto one platform, helping sales reps stay on top of a large customer base and product catalog in a fast-moving business. With live visibility into ordering patterns, inventory signals, and account activity, salespeople can focus on follow-ups, spot opportunities earlier, and spend less time manually sifting through spreadsheets.

Seafood distribution is a difficult environment for traditional software. Teams work across large product catalogs, fast-moving and perishable inventory, and shifting supply conditions. Nammu was built specifically for seafood to give sales and procurement teams real-time visibility, better decision support, and workflows that match how the industry operates.

The rollout was supported by a full-team onboarding session and ongoing weekly check-ins, helping Stavis drive adoption quickly while allowing Nammu to gather feedback and make refinements based on the team’s daily workflows.

At Stavis, Nammu provides a live layer across the company’s existing systems, helping the sales team better understand customer ordering patterns, inventory availability, account activity, and where to focus day to day. The platform is designed to reduce manual work, surface opportunities earlier, and make it easier for teams to move quickly in a market where conditions change fast.

This marks an important milestone for Nammu and supports Stavis’ broader modernization efforts following its acquisition by Profand in 2018.

“We started Nammu for two reasons,” said Bert Vandereydt, CEO of Nammu. “First, artificial intelligence has finally reached a point where we can build software that actually fits the complexity of seafood distribution, an industry defined by large product variety, constant inventory fluctuations, and customer-specific requirements. Second, the market has become far more volatile. With trade, tariffs, and supply chain conditions evolving quickly, companies need tools that allow them to respond just as fast. Nammu gives seafood companies the visibility and workflows they need to stay agile and maintain high service levels as market conditions shift.”

About Nammu

Nammu is an AI sales and procurement platform built for the seafood industry. It connects teams and data across sales and purchasing workflows, providing live analytics, automation, and customer-facing tools that improve visibility and reduce manual work. Learn more at nammu.ai .

About Stavis Seafoods

Stavis Seafoods is a premier provider of seafood products in the New England seafood industry since 1929. Stavis’ rich heritage and global reach has positioned the company as a leader in the seafood industry, offering an extensive range of fresh and frozen seafood products sourced from the world’s finest fisheries.

Stavis Seafoods LLC is owned by Profand Group, a multinational fishing and seafood company based in Spain with more than 3,000 employees and business operations in Europe, USA, Asia, South America, and Africa. Profand markets around 120,000 tons of fish per year, owns 13 processing plants, 11 aquaculture facilities and 24 fishing vessels operating globally.