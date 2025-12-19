Handy Seafood Launches “Shrimp Birds’ Nests”: The Next Must-Try Global Appetizer
December 19, 2025 | 1 min to read
Handy Seafood announced the launch of its innovative new retail product, Shrimp Birds’ Nests. Designed to capitalize on the surge in global flavor exploration and the demand for convenient, restaurant-quality meals at home, this unique appetizer is poised to become a freezer aisle favorite.
The Shrimp Birds’ Nests are a delicious and aromatic medley of succulent premium shrimp, sweet onions, carrots, and kale, all coated in a light and crispy tempura batter. The product’s name refers to its unique, spiralized presentation, delivering a visually appealing and satisfying textural crunch.
“We created Shrimp Birds’ Nests to deliver an on-trend, fusion food experience directly to the consumer’s kitchen,” said Maureen Johnson, Director of Marketing. “This product meets that demand head-on, offering exciting, globally-inspired flavors that are incredibly easy to prepare.”
To read the rest of the story, please go to: Handy Seafood