Morey’s Kicks off Lent with the Launch of the Morey’s Seafood Society

Morey’s new community and partnership with Chef Jennifer Hill Booker will help consumers honor traditions while discovering new flavors — on their own terms.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA — As Lent begins and seafood takes center stage for millions of households, Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood is inviting consumers to embrace the season as a moment of exploration with the launch of the Morey’s Seafood Society — a new community designed to inspire confidence and creativity in everyday seafood cooking.

Lent has long been a time when consumers turn to seafood, but for many home cooks, preparing it can still feel intimidating. Morey’s aims to change that by easing hesitation, offering chef-crafted flavors and freezer-ready options that make trying something new feel approachable and pressure-free.

To further support seafood exploration during Lent and beyond, Morey’s has partnered with Chef Jennifer Hill Booker as a featured brand expert and “Morey’s Maestro.” “As Morey’s seafood ‘Maestro’, I’m excited to take the intimidation out of buying and cooking fish,” Chef Booker said. “Because Morey’s products are already perfectly seasoned and portioned, home cooks can focus on the fun part: building delicious meals and enjoying seafood more often.” Chef Booker brings a passion for teaching, creativity, and approachability to the kitchen – values reflected in Morey’s approach this Lent.

“Lent is a season when people are already thinking about seafood and looking for simple ways to honor tradition while refreshing their routines,” said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Marketing for Rich Products Corp., parent company of Morey’s. “With the launch of the Morey’s Seafood Society, we’re giving seafood lovers a place to connect, learn, and feel confident exploring new flavors on their own terms.”

Morey’s Seafood Society is a branded fan community created to give Morey’s most passionate seafood lovers a deeper connection and a home within the brand. Living across Morey’s Instagram Broadcast Channel, Facebook Messenger Channel, and email and SMS programs, the Society is designed to strengthen engagement with enthusiastic fans and foster a sense of belonging year-round.

Members of the Seafood Society Will Enjoy:

Early access to brand news and product moments

Social-first announcements and insider content

Exclusive offers, limited-time drops, and special rewards

Opportunities to participate in community-led experiences and conversations

This Lent, Morey’s is redefining what seafood can feel like — approachable, flexible, and ready whenever you are. With expertly prepared, pre-portioned fillets and chef-developed marinades, Morey’s makes it easy for consumers to say yes to trying new flavors.

For more information, recipe inspiration, and to join the Morey’s Seafood Society, visit moreys.com and follow Morey’s on social media.

ABOUT MOREY’S

Since 1937, Morey’s has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey’s products include premium fish fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey’s is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey’s and our retail partners. Above all, Morey’s remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.

