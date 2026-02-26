GAPP Announces Resignation of Craig Morris as Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, Wash.— After seven years of service to the Alaska Pollock industry, Craig Morris has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to pursue a new opportunity, effective early April, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced. The Board is extremely grateful for Craig’s steady leadership, passion for, and service to, the Alaska Pollock industry during his tenure as CEO.

“Under Craig’s steady hand, GAPP was transformed into the proactive, professional and well-respected organization that it is today,” said Jim Johnson, GAPP Chairman of the Board. “It’s difficult to overstate how Craig transformed GAPP, professionalizing the organization and working to establish programs that launched the industry forward, programs that will long survive him and be his lasting legacy at GAPP.”

Morris became CEO in 2019 and during his tenure, Morris expanded the organization to include additional staff expertise, launched the Associate Member Program—now comprising more than thirty allied industry members – and oversaw the GAPP Partnership Program that funded collaborations with major seafood brands, retailers and restaurants to promote Wild Alaska Pollock. He also secured prestigious grant funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Agriculture to support GAPP’s promotional and market-expansion work.

“Wild Alaska Pollock will always have a very special place in my heart and I will always be the fish’s biggest fan,” said Craig Morris, GAPP CEO. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I couldn’t pass up but leaving GAPP is certainly bittersweet. I want to thank the GAPP Board for teaching me so much, most importantly what true servant leadership looks like. You’ll never meet more passionate, dedicated and committed advocates than the industry leaders on the GAPP Board and I’m grateful to them for the trust and faith they’ve shown me as CEO.”

In the coming weeks, the GAPP Board will work with Morris to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities. The Board will undertake a strategic planning process and commence a deliberate executive search for the organization’s next leader.

“This organization has led the industry in marketing, reputational defense, market development and has been instrumental in building the brand of Wild Alaska Pollock,” said Johnson. “We look forward to bringing on a new leader with fresh perspective while continuing the strong momentum GAPP has built on behalf of the Alaska Pollock industry.”