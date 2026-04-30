Global Seafood Trends: Shifting Demographics and Enhanced Consumer Trust
April 30, 2026 | 1 min to read
The annual seafood consumer trends report has this year shifted its focus to the Chinese market, and outlines the key drivers shaping China’s growing appetite for seafood.
With a deep dive into this global superpower, Seafood Trends 2026: The China Report showcases market snapshots, interviews with NSC representatives and industry experts, and the latest insights on seafood consumption across China.
Global trends boosting the Chinese seafood market
With a population of more than 1.4 billion – concentrated in cities and urban areas around the southeast – China is a nation of diverse cultures and food preferences.
To read more, please visit Norwegian Seafood Council.