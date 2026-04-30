Global Seafood Trends: Shifting Demographics and Enhanced Consumer Trust

By Norwegian Seafood Council

April 30, 2026 | 1 min to read

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Photo Credit: NSC

The annual seafood consumer trends report has this year shifted its focus to the Chinese market, and outlines the key drivers shaping China’s growing appetite for seafood.

With a deep dive into this global superpower, Seafood Trends 2026: The China Report showcases market snapshots, interviews with NSC representatives and industry experts, and the latest insights on seafood consumption across China.

Global trends boosting the Chinese seafood market

With a population of more than 1.4 billion – concentrated in cities and urban areas around the southeast – China is a nation of diverse cultures and food preferences.

To read more, please visit Norwegian Seafood Council.

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