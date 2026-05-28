Global Seafood Alliance Unveils Expanded Program for This Year’s Responsible Seafood Summit

BANGKOK — With four months remaining until the 25th edition of the Responsible Seafood Summit in Bangkok, Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has announced an expanded conference program designed to deliver greater value and deeper industry insights for attendees.

Hosted in partnership with The Center for Responsible Seafood, this year’s event will bring together seafood professionals from all parts of the industry for four days of forward-thinking discussions, networking events and industry field trips. The event will be held September 21-24 at the Shangri-La Bangkok.

The Summit will open on Monday, September 21 with a networking lunch and keynote presentations focused on major trends shaping the seafood industry. Sessions throughout the day will explore climate change, global volatility and the importance of local leadership in driving sustainable impact. The afternoon agenda will feature presentations from Thai Union executives followed by an evening Welcome Reception outside along the river.

On Tuesday, September 22, attendees will participate in a full day of plenary programming centered on bold ideas and practical solutions. Topics include the analysis of the conference’s annual production survey data, fishery improvement projects (FIPs), and a session providing market research and consumer preference data. Day 2 wraps up with the Responsible Seafood Innovation Awards and another networking reception.

On Wednesday, September 23 attendees are invited to choose from four separate tracks that will run throughout the day focused on aquaculture, wild fisheries, all seafood and shrimp. The day will end with a scenic river cruise for the Gala reception.

Thursday, September 24 is the last day and wraps up with optional industry field trips. For more information about the program and for registration details, click here.