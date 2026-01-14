Chicken of the Sea Partners with Jessica Simpson to Revamp Their Iconic Jingle and Debut the Hottest New Product in Partnership with Frank’s Redhot

Musical artist, actress & entrepreneur Jessica Simpson helps Chicken of the Sea relaunch their catchy jingle with a refreshed sound, as well as introduce a new co‑branded Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Frank’s RedHot®, featuring 14g of protein and 70 calories.



PITTSBURGH — Chicken of the Sea launches its newest ad creative, refreshing its iconic jingle with none other than musical artist – and longtime brand fan and tuna lover – Jessica Simpson! The collaboration includes a refreshed version of Chicken of the Sea’s classic 1960s jingle, and the launch of the Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Frank’s RedHot®, a ready‑to‑eat tuna packet seasoned with Frank’s RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce.

Campaign Overview: Jessica Simpson Revamps the classic Chicken of the Sea Jingle

In the new 30‑second TV and digital spot, Jessica Simpson returns to the recording studio to perform an updated version of the classic Chicken of the Sea jingle, with a modern twist. The creative highlights her love of tuna, while showcasing the Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Frank’s RedHot® as a convenient, flavorful source of protein that powers her through the recording session. The spot captures the spirit of Frank’s RedHot’s famous tagline, “I put that $#!t on everything,” by emphasizing how the new tuna packet makes it easy to add a flavor boost and protein to snacks and meals anytime, anywhere.

“We couldn’t imagine a better partner than Jessica Simpson to revamp our brand’s beloved jingle,” says Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing at Chicken of the Sea. “And this felt like the perfect moment to announce our newest tuna packet made in partnership with Frank’s RedHot®. We’re excited to expand our on-the-go lineup and get this new offering directly into the hands of our consumers.”

Product Snapshot: Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Frank’s RedHot®

In this hot new product drop, Frank’s RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce meets Chicken of the Sea’s savory, wild caught tuna in this boldly infused packet. The signature RedHot® flavor joins the brand’s extensive lineup of on-the-go packets, perfect for snacking or when you’re looking for a delicious way to add protein to your next meal.

Key Product Features:

14g of lean protein per packet

70 calories per serving

Ready‑to‑eat, shelf‑stable

No prep or refrigeration required before opening

Portable format ideal for on‑the‑go snacking or quick meals

How to Enjoy:

Eat straight from the packet for a convenient, flavorful protein snack

Add to salads, grain bowls, wraps, rice dishes, crackers and more

Use as a quick way to add flavor and protein to lunchboxes or office snacks

Chicken of the Sea Packets are 100% mermaid approved, which means they’re flavorful, convenient and nutritious, making it perfect for you no matter your mood, cravings or occasion.

About Chicken of the Sea®

Chicken of the Sea understands one universal truth – good food makes you feel good! That’s why we are dedicated to bringing wild caught happiness to every household by delivering convenient and affordable protein options made with the best sourced seafood for more than 100 years. Whether you’re getting creative in the kitchen or just looking for an on-the-go snack, Chicken of the Sea has something for you, including an expansive portfolio of tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, mackerel and sardines in cans, packets, kits and cups. And because we believe we can’t be truly healthy and happy if our world isn’t too, we’re supporting SeaChange 2030, Thai Union’s sustainability pledge, committed to being stewards of the sea and our society, always looking for ways to do more and do better. To learn more about which Chicken of the Sea product is the one for you, visit www.chickenofthesea.com or follow Chicken of the Sea on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

About Frank’s RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank’s RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank’s Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes. for more information and recipes.

Frank’s RedHot is one of McCormick & Company’s (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.