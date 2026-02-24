The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) Highlights Fisheries Management Priorities

The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) welcomes the FAO Committee on Fisheries (COFI) Fisheries Management Sub-Committee meeting taking place in Reykjavik, Iceland, February 23–27, 2026, and underscores the importance of continued global action to strengthen fisheries management and support sustainable seafood production.

ICFA calls on Member States to work toward bringing all fisheries under effective management, strengthen regional cooperation, and expand technical and capacity support for fisheries operating in data-poor and capacity-limited contexts. ICFA also highlights the need for evidence-based discussions on fishing practices and improved management coverage in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

“There is strong evidence that where fisheries are effectively managed, stocks are either at or above target levels, or in the process of rebuilding,” said Ivan López Van de Veen, ICFA Board Chair. “Strengthening fisheries management more broadly is essential to reversing the global decline in fish stocks and protecting the critical role blue foods play in global food security.”

Read ICFA’s full resolution on the COFI Fisheries Management Sub-Committee here.

Since 1988 the International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) has been a unified seafood policy voice committed to the sustainable use of marine resources and dedicated to global food security. For more information, please visit www.fishcoalition.org