MDMR: Shrimp Season to Close North of ICW on January 1, 2026

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.

All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open.

For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.

