Channel Fish marks 80th Year in Business with New Product Introductions at North America’s Largest Seafood Trade Event

Braintree, Massachusetts – Channel Fish announces the launch of several new, value-added retail and foodservice items at North America’s largest seafood trade event, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America. Channel Fish has developed Mini Salmon Arepas, Mango Habanero Shrimp, and Chicken Fried Wild Alaska Sole Tenders for retail and foodservice customers. The company will also be launching a new branded retail line of Jalapeno Popper Shrimp, Panko Breaded Salmon Nuggets, and Super Fish Sticks.

Channel Fish featured three products in the New Product Showcase:

Mini Salmon Arepas feature succulent, omega 3-rich salmon wrapped in a savory, golden, masa crust. Crafted as a building block for wholesome meals and snacks, Mini Salmon Arepas invite friends and family to gather and savor a warm, flavorful experience together.

Mango Habanero Shrimp make weeknight meals more special. They feature plump shrimp in a crisp, golden coating with hints of sweet, fruity mango and a bold kick of heat. Mango Habanero Shrimp are perfect with rice and veggies, tucked into a taco, or enjoyed with your favorite dipping sauce. Mango Habanero Shrimp cook quickly in the air fryer or oven and offer the perfect opportunity to bring a fiery twist to your go-to protein, transforming everyday dinners into exciting culinary adventures.

Chicken Fried Wild Alaska Sole Tenders invite customers to enjoy strips of tender, flaky, Wild Alaska Sole encrusted in a golden, Southern style crust, ready for your favorite dips. This North meets South creation delivers comfort food with a coastal twist. Wild Alaska Sole is coated in a familiar, crunchy breading system, making it easier than ever for your guests to try seafood.

Channel Fish will also be highlighting its new, value-added products for retail sale at booth #2859: Jalapeno Popper Shrimp feature plump shrimp wrapped in a mildly spicy jalapeno coating. Get ready to ignite your taste buds with our fiery Jalapeno Popper Shrimp, where a perfect balance of heat meets cooling creaminess, creating a snacking sensation that is simply irresistible.

Panko Breaded Salmon Nuggets feature premium salmon coated in golden panko breadcrumbs. Made without artificial flavors or colorings, this wholesome option brings you natural goodness in every flaky, crispy bite.

With Super Fish Sticks, customers can enjoy the same satisfying crunch they love, now elevated with a sophisticated lemon parmesan crust. Crafted for bigger appetites, these fish sticks come in a generous portion for a flavorful experience that’s both fresh and indulgent. Perfect for those who crave a grown-up twist on a classic favorite.

Information about all the new items can be found at Channel Fish’s booth (#2859) or at ChannelFish.com.

“As we celebrate our first 80 years in business, we look forward to the next 80 years, said Channel Fish’s President, Tom Zaffiro. “To continue growing, it is critical to stay attuned to customer needs. With globally inspired flavors and innovative items like Jalapeno Popper Shrimp, Mini Salmon Arepas, and Mango Habanero Shrimp, we hope to invite new customers into the seafood category. Items like Chicken Fried Wild Alaska Sole, Super Fish Sticks and Panko Breaded Salmon Nuggets encourage customers to keep coming back to seafood as a delicious and easy meal solution.”

About Channel Fish

Channel Fish Processing (CFP) is a large-scale, family-owned seafood manufacturer of a selection of fresh and frozen seafood products. We can produce a full variety of breaded fish using a range of fine to coarse crumbs, encrusted coatings, and items featuring glazes and sauces, made to your retail or foodservice pack size specifications. We can vacuum pack, skin pack, and provide IQF product. Our facility, built in 2018, is FDA, USDC, and USDA certified, and we conduct several SQF audits annually. CFP has also achieved an AA Grade BRC rating. CFP can also produce chicken, beef, pork, and vegetable items given its USDA accreditation. Our experienced R&D team is available to turn your product concepts into saleable items. We pride ourselves as a private label supplier that provides superior customer service. With the benefit of 80 years of experience in fresh fish and value-added battered and breaded systems, we make it easy for customers to deliver excellent seafood. Fresh, frozen, value-added—we are your seafood source!