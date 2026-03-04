King & Prince Seafood Announces Leadership Transition

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – King & Prince Seafood announced a planned leadership transition that reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to quality, partnerships, and innovation.

After 15 years of dedicated service and leadership, Michael Alexander will retire from his role effective April 17, 2026. Throughout his tenure, Michael played a pivotal role in guiding King & Prince Seafood’s growth, strengthening customer and supplier relationships, and upholding the company’s unwavering commitment to integrity, quality, and service. His steady leadership helped position the organization for continued long-term success.

“We are deeply grateful for Michael’s contributions to King & Prince Seafood,” said Takashi Matsumoto, President, Nissui USA. “His impact on our people, our partners, and our performance has been significant. We thank him for his leadership and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

Effective April 20, 2026, Steve Yung will become the President and CEO of King & Prince Seafood. Steve brings extensive industry experience, a strong customer-focused mindset, and a deep appreciation for the values that have defined the company for generations. His appointment reflects a seamless transition designed to ensure continuity while supporting the company’s ongoing focus on innovation, operational excellence, and trusted partnerships.

“This transition reflects both stability and forward momentum,” Matsumoto added. “Steve’s leadership will build upon our strong foundation while continuing to deliver the high-quality products, reliability, and service our customers and suppliers expect.”

Most importantly, the leadership change will not impact day-to-day operations. King & Prince Seafood’s teams remain fully engaged and committed to delivering consistent quality, dependable supply, and industry-leading seafood.

About King & Prince Seafood

King & Prince Seafood is one of the largest seafood companies in the United States, backed by the global sourcing strength of Nissui, one of the world’s leading seafood organizations. For more than 100 years, the company has delivered quality, innovative seafood solutions designed to help foodservice operators’ menu more seafood year-round. Exceptional employees power the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term sustainability. King & Prince Seafood proudly markets the brands King & Prince, Mrs. Friday’s, Oceanway, Sensations, and Pride of Alaska — delivering every day on its promise: Sea. Taste. Enjoy! For more information, visit www.kpseafood.com