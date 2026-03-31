Australia’s Sustainable Seafood Champions Recognized for Advancing Responsible Production and Safeguarding the Future of Seafood

Retailers, producers and innovators honoured at the Australian Sustainable Seafood Awards 2026

Sydney, Australia – Australia’s seafood leaders have been recognised for setting the benchmark in responsible seafood production at the 2026 Sustainable Seafood Awards.

An initiative of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), two global non-profit organisations that set internationally recognised standards for seafood farming and wild capture fisheries, the awards celebrate farms, fisheries, retailers and individuals working to secure the long-term sustainability of Australia’s seafood industry.

The global population is projected to reach around 8.6 billion by 2030, and relies on seafood as a vital, nutritious and efficient protein source. Sustainably managed fisheries and responsibly farmed seafood are critical to meeting the world’s growing demand and long-term food security.

According to the United Nations more than one third of global fish populations are in decline and around 60 per cent are fished to their biological limit. With more than 60 per cent of seafood now farmed and global demand continuing to rise, sustainable production practices are increasingly critical and Australia’s leadership in certified blue foods supports climate resilience.

Independent certification and science-based standards play an important role in ensuring trust and transparency across seafood supply chains.Consumers can now choose from more than 500 ASC and MSC labelled seafood products on Australian retail shelves, spanning chilled, ambient and frozen seafood, as well as products used in pet food, supplements and beauty products.

ASC Market Development Manager Ellie Dixon said the award winners represent best practice across Australia’s seafood sector.

“As expectations from customers, NGOs, regulators and investors continue to rise, transparency, traceability and credible assurance have become more important than ever,” Dixon said.

“These trailblazing businesses are demonstrating leadership through the adoption of independent, science-based standards.”

MSC Program Director for Oceania and Singapore Anne Gabriel said Australians increasingly want confidence that their seafood comes from sustainable sources.

“At a time when sustainability claims are under increasing scrutiny and concerns about greenwashing are growing, credible, science-based certification is more important than ever,” Gabriel said.

“The winners recognised this year are helping build confidence across seafood supply chains and among the public.”

Seafood industry expert John Susman AM said the winners reflect a growing commitment across the sector to responsible production.

“The initiatives and dedication of this year’s nominees demonstrate significant industry progress,” Susman said.

“Across both farmed and wild seafood we’re seeing producers, retailers, scientists and innovators working together to lift standards, ensuring Australians can enjoy seafood with confidence while protecting our marine environments.”

AWARD WINNERS – Highlights

Major Australian retailers ALDI, Coles and Woolworths were recognised for their leadership in sustainable seafood.

ALDI Australia received the ASC Best Responsible Seafood Retailer Award for the fourth consecutive year.

“ALDI distinguished itself through accessible, affordable ASC-certified seafood and national campaigns that helped millions of Australians choose responsible aquaculture,” the judging panel said.

Coles was awarded MSC Best Sustainable Seafood Supermarket, with judges commending its strong sourcing policies, transparent reporting and consumer engagement.

“Coles has demonstrated an exceptionally comprehensive commitment to MSC-certified sustainable seafood, showing excellence in policy, traceability, reporting and industry leadership,” the panel said.

Woolworths Group received both the MSC Community Champion Award and the ASC Aquaculture Champion Award for embedding sustainability initiatives across its seafood supply chain.

“Through initiatives such as the Ocean Pool Fund, Woolworths is investing in suppliers to enable innovation, continuous improvement and credible pathways toward certification,” judges said.

Humpty Doo Barramundi was awarded ASC Best Responsible Producer for its pioneering wetland recirculating aquaculture system and strong community engagement, including partnerships with First Nations communities.

I&J received ASC Best Responsible Seafood Brand for its progress in adopting ASC-certified products across its supply chain and Little Tuna won MSC Best Sustainable Seafood Brand based on a public vote – winning over 50% of the votes.

Two of Tasmania’s emerging stars were awarded the ASC Young Person in Aquaculture Awards recognising Ryan Stallard (Skretting Australia) and Laura Hodge (Tassal Group) for their leadership in advancing environmental performance and innovation across aquaculture operations.

Full list of award winners:

ASC Awards

ASC Best Responsible Seafood Retailer – ALDI Australia

ASC Best Responsible Seafood Brand – I&J

ASC Best Responsible Producer – Humpty Doo Barramundi

ASC Best Responsible Seafood Product – Birds Eye – Steam Fresh Prawns, Garlic Butter & Oil

ASC Changemaker – Bidfood Australia

ASC Making Waves – Skretting Australia

ASC Young Person In Aquaculture – Ryan Stallard – Skretting Australia

ASC Young Person In Aquaculture – Laura Hodge – Tassal Group

ASC Aquaculture Champion – Woolworths Group

MSC Awards

MSC Best Sustainable Seafood Supermarket – Coles Supermarkets

MSC Best Sustainable Seafood Product – Walker’s Tuna Preserved Australian Albacore Tuna 3kg Pouches

MSC Sustainable Fishing Hero – Grant Walter – Tasmanian Seafoods

MSC Community Champion – Woolworths Group and John West ‘Trace your Tuna’

and MSC Lifetime Achievement – Paul Maguire – Taronga Zoo

MSC Best Sustainable Seafood Brand – Little Tuna

ASC judging panel

Angela Williamson , CEO, Blue Economy CRC

, CEO, Blue Economy CRC Andrew Trotter , Associate Professor – Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS)

, Associate Professor – Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) Emily Jateff , Senior Curator, Maritime Trade and Industry & Ocean Science and Technology- Australian National Maritime Museum

, Senior Curator, Maritime Trade and Industry & Ocean Science and Technology- Australian National Maritime Museum Paul Maguire , Community Conservation and Engagement Manager – Taronga Zoo

, Community Conservation and Engagement Manager – Taronga Zoo Belinda Fairbrother, Co-Founder HATCH: Taronga Accelerator Program

MSC judging panel

Aaron Irving, GM Deepwater at Seafood New Zealand

GM Deepwater at Seafood New Zealand Bill Wall, Business Engagement Manager – Large Scale Fisheries at The Nature Conservancy

Business Engagement Manager – Large Scale Fisheries at The Nature Conservancy Dan Daugaard, Associate Professor at The University of Tasmania

Associate Professor at The University of Tasmania Ian Rumsby, Chief Client Officer at APCO Worldwide in South East Asia

Chief Client Officer at APCO Worldwide in South East Asia Katherine Short, Founder, Principal & Director at F.L.O.W. Collaborative Ltd (Fisheries. Livelihoods. Ocean. Well-being.)

Founder, Principal & Director at F.L.O.W. Collaborative Ltd (Fisheries. Livelihoods. Ocean. Well-being.) Dr Lucy Buxton, Co-Founder and Director at Ocean Decade Australia

Co-Founder and Director at Ocean Decade Australia Minnie Constan, CEO at FoodService Association Australia

CEO at FoodService Association Australia Simon Rowe, Operations Manager at OceanWatch Australia

Operations Manager at OceanWatch Australia Sissel Rosengren, Managing Director at Food Industry Foresight

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

The ASC label on pack showcases ASC-certified farms and feed mills — impact-focused and transparent operations delivering measurable and verifiable change. They meet science-based, rigorous requirements that foster accountability and trust across the seafood value chain, from feed ingredients to farm to fork.

ASC is an independent non-profit organisation setting the global standard for responsible farmed seafood. Our comprehensive environmental and social requirements drive continuous improvement in aquaculture practices.

ASC is advancing the leading certification programme for responsible farmed seafood, partnering to increase demand for ASC-labelled products, and championing innovation through industry collaboration.

Find out more: www.asc-aqua.org