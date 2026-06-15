Walmart Opens Walmart.com to International Customers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is giving customers in Mexico more choices than ever before. With an expanded assortment now available through Walmart.com, customers can shop a broader selection of products, discover new brands, and access options that were previously unavailable through Walmart. This milestone advances Walmart’s commitment to expanding marketplace assortment and delivering greater convenience, value, and choice to more customers around the world, while complementing the company’s existing eCommerce platforms.

“We’re focused on making it easy for customers to access an expanded assortment of products,” said Manish Joneja, SVP, Walmart Marketplace, Walmart Inc. “This is a milestone in the evolution of how people access Walmart.com’s marketplace assortment around the world, and we’re excited to bring it to Mexico first.”

Customers will be able to shop hundreds of thousands of eligible items across categories such as apparel, home, electronics and more.

With this service, orders are delivered through the same trusted network that serves millions of customers in the United States every day. Shipping and customs clearance are handled by established international carriers to help ensure reliable delivery.

Estimated duties, taxes and fees are calculated and displayed at checkout, giving customers full visibility into the total cost of their order upfront, with no unexpected charges upon delivery.

As part of the initial offering, Walmart is running a limited time promotion for orders shipping to Mexico, including free shipping on eligible orders of $35 or more. Taxes and duties still apply. Additional terms and conditions are available on Walmart.com.

The company plans to expand international shipping to additional markets in the future.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.