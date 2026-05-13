Wakefern Food Corp. Names Chris Ruane Director of Own Brands

Industry Veteran Brings Two Decades of Wholesale and Retail Food Experience to Wakefern’s Own Brands Division



Keasbey, NJ — Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, announced the promotion of Chris Ruane to Director of Own Brands, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in the growth and strategic evolution of its award-winning private label portfolio.

In his new role, Ruane will report to Darren Caudill, Chief Sales Officer, and lead strategy for Wakefern’s Own Brands portfolio. He will focus on advancing product innovation, optimizing assortment, strengthening supplier partnerships, and delivering the quality and value that drive customer loyalty across brands including Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry and Paperbird.

“Chris’s deep industry expertise, strong leadership and commitment to value make him the right person to lead our Own Brands team,” said Darren Caudill, Chief Sales Officer at Wakefern Food Corp. “As we continue to grow our portfolio and support our retail members, Chris will play an important role in advancing innovation and delivering high-quality products our customers trust.”

Ruane brings 20 years of wholesale and retail food industry experience to the role. Most recently, as Procurement Manager of Dairy at Wakefern, he oversaw a department representing more than $2 billion in retail sales, led Category Management and Advertising teams, and helped drive growth through strong manufacturer partnerships, strong cost management, and team development.

During his Wakefern career, Ruane has held leadership roles across Dairy, Frozen Foods, Health & Beauty and Grocery, building broad category expertise and a strong record of results. Earlier, as Procurement Analyst, he managed inventory operations for more than 400 retail locations and helped ensure efficient product flow through effective vendor partnership and supply coordination.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative is made up of members who today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Di Bruno Bros., and Morton Williams banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.