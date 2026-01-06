Feast & Fettle Makes Its Mid-Atlantic Debut in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia

The profitable prepared meal delivery service expands into the Mid-Atlantic, anchored by a new Maryland production hub and a hospitality-first operating model.

WASHINGTON — After nearly a decade of disciplined, profitable growth, Feast & Fettle, a premium prepared meal delivery service, is expanding into the Mid-Atlantic region. The company announced its launch across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia, now serving households in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, and Howard Counties.

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle has grown deliberately from a single, purpose-built commissary kitchen in Rhode Island. That facility supported nearly a decade of disciplined expansion, consistent profitability, and long-standing Member relationships. The company’s new Howard County, Maryland production hub marks its first geographic expansion of operations and extends the same vertically integrated model into the Mid-Atlantic.

Unlike most meal delivery companies, Feast & Fettle is fully vertically integrated, controlling sourcing, cooking, packaging, and last-mile delivery in-house. This end-to-end ownership allows the company to maintain consistent quality, accountability, and a hospitality-driven customer experience at scale. The Maryland facility will support production and distribution across the DMV region while preserving the standards that have defined the brand since its inception.

“There’s constant pressure in this industry to grow faster than the fundamentals allow,” said Carlos Ventura, CEO of Feast & Fettle. “We waited until the model was proven, repeatable, and profitable. Expanding our production footprint allows us to serve more households without compromising how we operate or what our Members expect from us.”

That discipline has translated into financial durability. Feast & Fettle is profitable, growing more than 40 percent year-over-year, and generating high single-digit EBITDA margins even in its early innings. Kitchen-level margins exceed 25 percent, an uncommon benchmark within the prepared meal delivery category.

The company’s presence in the DMV began well before today’s launch. In the fall of 2024, during the federal government shutdown, Feast & Fettle partnered with the Howard County Food Bank and Arlington Thrives to provide fully prepared meals to furloughed federal workers. When SNAP benefit reductions followed, the company worked with Bread for the City and the DC Food Project to support households facing food insecurity. These efforts took place prior to accepting its first paying Member in the region.

“At its core, this is a hospitality business,” Ventura said. “Showing up when people need support isn’t something we schedule around a launch. It’s part of how we operate.”

The Howard County facility will support production, packaging, and delivery across the DMV, while creating hundreds of jobs over the coming years and enabling continued, sustainable expansion along the East Coast.

About Feast & Fettle

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a premium prepared meal delivery service known for its exceptional food quality, vertically integrated operations, and community-first approach. From its commissary kitchens, the in-house team prepares and hand-delivers fully cooked meals to households across the Northeast and now the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region. The company has received multiple regional awards and has been ranked among the fastest-growing companies in New England.

