GIANT and MARTIN’S Feeding School Kids Initiative Returns for Sixth Year

Customers can support public school districts’ food programs through March 31



CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company, known locally as GIANT and MARTIN’S, announced the return of its annual Feeding School Kids initiative. Marking its sixth year, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are invited to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for their local public school districts’ food programs now through March 31.

“Through our Feeding School Kids initiative, we are directly impacting school food programs in the communities we serve, and ensuring children can remain focused on their academics, and not where their next meal may come from,” said Courtney Hopcraft, manager, community relations and strategic partnerships, The GIANT Company. “Together with our customers and team members we have donated more than $8.5 million to date to help schools earn critical funds to address food insecurity among their students.”

To launch the program, The GIANT Company will donate $100,000. Through Feeding School Kids, public school districts have been able to support meal programs and address food insecurity from supplying backpacks with weekend food to clearing outstanding student lunch debt to building on-campus food pantries and establishing garden programs.

In 2025, for example, the Central Bucks School District (Pa.) used funds to support its student-managed Farmers Market, which serves 200 families each month, by purchasing vertical hydroponic gardening equipment; the Frederick County School District (Md.) put funds toward food costs for its Bright Futures weekend food pack program that feeds 1,500 kids each week; the State College School District (Pa.) directed funding to cover student lunch debt and to rent a mobile refrigeration unit for its Summer Lunch program, serving nearly 7,000 meals; and the York Suburban School District (Pa.) used funds to cover food expenses for its Impact Pantry for one year, serving 70 families twice a month.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the donation from The GIANT Company,” said Elise Stine Dolinar, Bright Futures coordinator, Frederick County School District. “It is our single largest gift we receive each year. Without their support, we could not do our work of feeding 1,500 kids a week.”

About The GIANT Company

For over 100 years, The GIANT Company has been bringing fresh food at great prices to local neighborhoods across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Known locally as GIANT and MARTIN’S, the company’s more than 35,000 team members are dedicated to delivering value, freshness and kindness, every day. Founded and based in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., the company has nearly 200 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers and communities. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.