UNFI: How Private Brands are Helping Grocers Meet Evolving Consumer Needs

January marked Store Brands Month – a fitting moment to recognize the growing impact of private brands in today’s retail landscape. As shoppers continue to refine what they value most, retailers are working hard to keep pace with the right mix of products, attributes, and price points.

Private brands are helping to bridge that gap. Offering broad assortments across quality and price tiers, they’re becoming a trusted choice for consumers seeking value, variety and healthier alternatives. In fact, more than one third of shoppers now say they are shifting to private label as a way to stretch their dollars.

UNFI’s award-winning, exclusive Brands+ private brand portfolio helps meet the moment with eight core brands and more than 4,400 SKUs focused on quality and taste. UNFI Brands+ provides resources, development, strategy, and partnerships to help retailers bolster sales and keep consumers engaged.

