National Retail Solutions (NRS) Deploys Altria Tier 4 Program Across Point-of-Sale Network

Newark, NJ – National Retail Solutions (NRS) announced the successful development and deployment of the Altria Tier 4 program across its entire point-of-sale (POS) network.

The integration embeds Altria’s Tier 4 program directly into the NRS POS, giving independent retailers access to advanced digital trade incentives. Merchants can now offer enhanced loyalty rewards and multi-pack discounts to adult consumers, enabling them to compete more aggressively on price with larger chains.

“Independent store owners need every advantage to compete with major chains,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. “Deploying the Altria Tier 4 program ensures our merchants are not left behind. We have equipped our entire network with the technology needed to offer the highest level of competitive pricing and loyalty incentives available.”

The rollout provides immediate access to data reporting and promotional tools required for Tier 4 compliance. Merchants can now unlock the full potential of Altria’s rebates and support programs without installing separate hardware.

“Tier 4 activation creates a direct path to volume growth for our retailers,” said James Bleemer, Vice President of NRS Sales. “Merchants secure the maximum support available from Altria through the program, providing a straightforward way to increase foot traffic and substantially grow their business.”

Merchants seeking to upgrade to Tier 4 must first contact their local Altria Representative to enroll. Once enrolled, retailers should contact the NRS Team to finalize the setup.

