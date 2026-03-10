JOH Welcomes Jim McErlean as Vice President, Produce, North Central

Billerica, MA – JOH is thrilled to welcome Jim McErlean as Vice President, Produce, North Central.

Jim brings nearly two decades of experience across the retail and CPG landscape, with a strong track record of building partnerships and driving growth across the Midwest produce market. He began his career at a Chicago-based food brokerage, where he built a strong foundation in retail and CPG sales while developing key relationships across the region.

In 2014, Jim joined a leading organic produce company as Regional Manager for the Midwest, where he managed major retail partnerships and helped expand the brand’s presence across the region. He later joined a produce sales and marketing firm, where he served as Director of Sales before being promoted to Vice President. In that role, Jim led teams across multiple perimeter categories with a strong focus on produce and retail growth, developing sales strategies that drove significant revenue expansion and strengthened retail partnerships throughout the Midwest.

“Jim is a proven sales leader with nearly two decades of experience in the food industry, and we’re excited to welcome him to the JOH family,” said Brian Maguire, EVP, Produce. “His deep knowledge of the Midwest market and strong relationships across the industry will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our produce business in the North Central region.”

Jim resides in Tinley Park, Illinois, with his wife, Nicole, and their two sons, James and Keegan. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family exploring new playgrounds and children’s museums, anything Toy Story-related, golfing with family and friends, playing hockey, and attending concerts.

JOH

Founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., JOH is celebrating 70 years as one of the country’s strongest and most respected sales and marketing agencies. Today, the company operates 17 strategically located offices and employs more than 600 associates, representing more than 400 clients across key retail categories. As a proud owner and member of OSMG America, JOH and its partners provide unmatched coverage across all Food, Drug, Mass, and Club channels, supported by powerful national reach and deep local market expertise.

