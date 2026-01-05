SPAR Group, Inc. Appoints Jean Richer as Head of North American Sales & Marketing and Announces Executive Share Purchases

CHARLOTTE, NC — SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading provider of merchandising and retail solutions, announced the promotion of Jean Richer to Head of North American Sales & Marketing, reinforcing the Company’s focus on accelerating revenue growth across merchandising and consumer packaged goods clients in the United States and Canada. He reports to Chief Executive Officer William Linnane.

In this role, Richer leads SPAR’s commercial growth agenda across North America. He brings more than 25 years of executive-level experience across the CPG and retail services landscape, having built his career leading complex sales, marketing and go-to-market initiatives with global consumer brands including Seagram’s, Lactalis, Keurig Dr Pepper and Anheuser-Busch, as well as holding senior leadership roles within the retail services and agency sector. His background uniquely positions him to help SPAR capitalize on evolving retailer and brand needs through modern, data-enabled merchandising solutions.

In addition, SPAR announced that members of its Executive Leadership Team have recently increased their ownership stakes in the Company. Recently appointed Chief Financial Officer Steve Hennen purchased 55,000 shares, and Chief Technology Officer Josh Jewett purchased 125,000 shares. These purchases follow the previously disclosed acquisition of 173,000 shares in early November by Linnane, who now holds a total of 190,909 shares.

“I am excited to have Jean leading sales and marketing across the U.S. and Canada,” said Linnane. “He brings a deep understanding of how CPG brands and retailers create value through world-class merchandising today and, more importantly, how the industry is evolving and how SPAR can serve as a catalyst for that change. I am also pleased to see our Executive Leadership Team building meaningful ownership stakes in the Company, further aligning leadership with shareholders as we drive long-term growth and innovation into 2026 and beyond.”

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising and distribution solutions to retailers and brands. We provide the resources and analytics that improve brand experiences and transform retail spaces. We offer a unique combination of scale and flexibility with a passion for client results that separates us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.