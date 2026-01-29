BioMar Delivers Solid 2025

Based on the preliminary results from its owner, Schouw & Co., BioMar concluded 2025 with a revenue of DKK 16.5 billion as well as an EBITDA of DKK 1,517 million.

The owner of BioMar Group, Schouw & Co., announced the preliminary unaudited financial figures for 2025. These includes that BioMar recorded a revenue in 2025 of DKK 16.5 billion, compared to guidance of DKK 16.3–16.7 billion, and an EBITDA of DKK 1,517 million, compared to guidance of DKK 1,490–1,530 million.

“I am very pleased to conclude the year with such strong results. Following a very positive start of 2025, we faced a challenging third quarter, but successfully finished the year on a high note, Carlos Diaz, CEO of BioMar Group explains.

“Our performance over the course of the year has reflected the strength of being a feed solution business with exposure to a broad range of species and geographies. All segments have contributed to our strong financial performance. One common factor across the business has been the dedication from our people achieving commercially viable solutions together with our customers. Results are created by people, and this is reflected in what we call ‘The BioMar Way’.”

In 2026, BioMar expects a revenue of DKK 16.0–17.0 billion with an EBIT of DKK 1,100– 1,200 million. The annual reports for Schouw & Co. and BioMar are expected to be released 5 March 2026.

About BioMar

BioMar are innovators in high performance aquaculture feed dedicated to doing our part in creating a healthy and sustainable global aquaculture industry. BioMar operates 16 feed production facilities across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, China, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Australia. Worldwide, we supply feed to around 90 countries and for more than 45 different species. BioMar is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co, which is listed on the NASDAQ, Copenhagen.