Snackers Want More and Now They Get S’mores: Rich’s Introduces S’mores Mousse Parfait

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Combining campfire nostalgia with operators’ need for simple snack options, Rich Products introduces Our Specialty Treat Shop® S’mores Mousse Parfait. The fully finished, single-serve dessert layers rich chocolate mousse, graham crumbs, and fluffy marshmallow‑flavored icing, all topped with graham pieces and chocolate chips. Arriving frozen and ready to serve from a refrigerated case, this turnkey solution helps convenience stores, limited-service restaurants, and foodservice operators meet the needs of today’s snackers while reducing back-of-house labor and preparation time.

The indulgent S’mores Mousse Parfait will satisfy the growing number of snackers seeking a sweet treat. S’mores is a well-loved combination, as 93% of consumers say they know the flavor, and the 2025 Datassential Desserts Keynote predicts a 12.6% four-year category growth for s’mores-flavored offerings. According to Mintel, over half of U.S. consumers snack as often as they eat full meals, and 34% of Gen Z snack three or more times per day, positioning this group as a major driver of on‑the‑go treats.

“One-third of restaurants in the U.S. now menu snack items, showing strong grab‑and‑go adoption, and the S’mores Mousse Parfait is a perfect solution for them,” explains Alyssa Barrett, Senior Customer Marketing Manager, Rich Products. “These single-serve cups require zero labor — no cutting, plating, or prep. It’s an easy way for limited-service restaurants to add an indulgent snack to the menu.”

Made with quality, premium ingredients, the ready-to-serve S’mores Mousse Parfait is a beautifully layered, eye-catching dessert that will inspire impulse indulgences. The 4.5-ounce cups arrive frozen, packed eight per case, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 8 days refrigerated.

S’mores Mousse Parfait is the ninth on-trend flavor in Rich’s portfolio of Our Specialty Treat Shop® Mousse Parfait Cups, which also includes: French Style Cheesecake, Chocolate, Cookies ‘N Creme, Banana Pudding, Strawberry Cheesecake, Turtle Cheesecake, Pumpkin Spice, and Lemon.

The new snackable dessert joins Rich’s vast portfolio of fully finished, thaw-and-serve options that are tastefully packaged and ready to delight. From portioned cups to shareable celebrations, these provide maximum grab-and-go convenience for operators. The broad range of indulgent, branded offerings – including Mousse, Cake and Hispanic options – creates memorable moments and an appetite for nostalgia with consumers.

Discover all of Rich’s solutions for limited-service restaurants, including recipe inspiration, trends, and insights at RichsUSA.com/business-solutions/limited-service-restaurants.

meet RICH’S.

Rich’s, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich’s is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich’s®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

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