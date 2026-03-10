JOH Welcomes Susan Marshall as Retail Director

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to welcome Susan Marshall as Retail Director for the Pittsburgh/Cleveland region.

Susan joins JOH with more than 30 years of experience managing sales teams and driving growth. She began her career as a Sales Representative and later served as a Sales Supervisor at a leading regional food broker, where she developed a team of sales representatives. Most recently, as Sales Manager, Susan led a multi-market team across Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Columbus, successfully implementing comprehensive sales plans and executing new product launches.

“Susan brings a strong track record of building smart sales strategies, developing meaningful customer relationships, and leading teams that deliver results,” said Matt O’Hare, President & CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the JOH family!”

Outside of work, Susan enjoys spending time with her husband, Charles, her two adult children, and her grandson, along with her three dogs. She is an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who loves cooking, traveling, exercising, and spending time outdoors.

