Grocery Chains Use Deeds to Stifle Competition. This RI Bill Would Stop Them.

Legislation seeking to outlaw grocery stores from using restrictive covenants to limit competition is moving forward in the General Assembly.

The Senate Committee on Commerce passed S2644, which is part of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ “Fair Price Grocery Agenda,” unanimously on April 28.

What are restrictive covenants?

Retailers like Stop & Shop and Walmart use deed restrictions to ensure that properties that they vacate, or have never occupied, can’t be rented to competing supermarkets and grocery stores.

To read more, please visit The Providence Journal.