Connecting Chefs with American Lamb

Your American Lamb Checkoff continues working to connect chefs and foodservice operators with American lamb.

The American Lamb Board (ALB) participated in the hospitality networking event EatDenver’s Ed Talks, which brought together more than 200 industry professionals. The event focused on promoting education, connection, inspiration, and empowerment within the culinary community, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase the value and versatility of American lamb.

ALB also attended the Chef to Chef Conference, where club and resort chefs from across the country gathered to connect and exchange ideas. The event fostered meaningful conversations with chefs from a wide range of backgrounds and specialties, including discussions on incorporating American lamb into menus and the advantages of sourcing domestic product. Representatives from Shamrock Foodservice were also present, speaking with chefs about availability and distribution, helping culinary teams access practical purchasing solutions.

During the conference, ALB conducted a lamb butchery demonstration and shared insights on fabrication and culinary applications of American lamb. These hands-on experiences allow chefs to gain a deeper understanding of the product while strengthening relationships that support expanded use of American lamb in foodservice.

Through continued outreach and education, the American Lamb Checkoff is working to increase awareness, confidence, and demand for American lamb in professional kitchens.