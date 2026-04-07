CEA Alliance Launches New Members-Only Webinar Series Retail Insights for the CEA Category

Washington, D.C. – The CEA Alliance is launching a new members-only webinar series Retail Insights for the CEA Category to provide member companies a candid, off-the-record discussion with retail and foodservice leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities for category growth.

“Our retail and foodservice customers are vital partners in bringing shoppers the best of our indoor-grown products,” said Skip Hulett, CEA Alliance Chairman and Chief Legal Officer for NatureSweet. “It’s critical for our member growers and their partners to engage with our customers and understand how we can mutually drive success.”

The first webinar in the new series will feature Mark De Costa, leafy greens buyer for Costco Wholesale. Mark has been a long-time produce leader for Costco, serving 29 years in a variety of produce buying roles. Today, he heads up the leafy greens and salad category, sourcing both field and indoor grown product.

“Mark is a great leader to kick off this series, and I look forward to our discussion on challenges and opportunities for the CEA leafy greens category,” said Alliance Executive Director Tom Stenzel. “Whether hearing his views on what it takes to be a successful leafy greens supplier today, or looking ahead at the category’s growth potential, our members will have an unparalleled opportunity to hear from one of the best in the business,” he said.

The first session of Retail Insights for the CEA Category will be held at 2:00 pm EDT on May 7. For further information, please contact Tom Stenzel, tom@ceaalliance.com.

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. Controlled environment growers employ a variety of agricultural production methods and technology to create optimal growing conditions with rigorous environmental controls. Growers utilize innovative technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and soil-based systems to grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For more information, please contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at Tom@CEAAlliance.com.