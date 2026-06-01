Allegiance Retail Services Announces New Appointments and Introduces Pathmark Daily Banner 

Iselin, NJ — Allegiance Retail Services held its Annual Meeting on May 20, 2026, during which the Board of Directors for the supermarket cooperative, as well as the Board of Directors for Foodtown, were elected for the 2026–2027 fiscal year. Jason Ferreira was elected and named Chairman and CEO.

A major highlight of this year’s meeting was the introduction of the newly branded Pathmark Daily banner. The first store officially opened to significant excitement on May 1st in East Meadow, Long Island, New York.

The Pathmark Daily small format concept was created to address the growing need for independent supermarket retailers to effectively compete with big box stores by delivering quality products at exceptional value. The stores feature the trusted Best Yet private label brand along with the return of the iconic Pathmark “Wall of Values,” designed to help consumers navigate tighter household budgets while still enjoying quality grocery options.

During the meeting, Allegiance staff shared the necessary requirements for operating a Pathmark Daily format store, and Mike Said – who recently opened the first PD – specifically shared the success of the new store and thanked the cooperative for their support.

Of particular interest was Allegiance’s focus on preparing members for the next generation of AI-powered grocery shopping. The cooperative discussed implications of Agentive Commerce, a rapidly emerging model in which AI agents serve as consumers’ shopping assistants. Allegiance staff are making investments to ensure eCommerce platforms are ready for these advancements.

Allegiance emphasized its commitment to ensuring cooperative members are prepared to compete and thrive in this evolving retail environment.

Allegiance Retail Services congratulates the following cooperative members on their Board appointments for the 2026–2027 fiscal year:

Jason Ferreira, Chairman

Esmail Mobarak, Treasurer

Angelo Avena

John Estevez

Noah Katz

Michael Mignosi

Joseph Parisi

Fouad Elayyan

Joseph Fantozzi, Manager by Appointment

About Allegiance Retail Services

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, Pathmark Daily, Compare and Save, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, and Shop n Bag) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com.