Bono Appoints Michael Fava as Senior VP of Sales to Support Continued U.S. Growth

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY – Bono, Sicily’s largest producer of extra virgin olive oil, announced the appointment of Michael Fava as Senior Vice President of Sales of Bono USA. Fava will also serve in a senior sales leadership role at Red Oak Food Management, where he will lead sales strategy and execution across a portfolio of premium food brands.

In this new role, Fava will oversee Bono USA’s sales strategy across foodservice, with a focus on driving market growth, strengthening distributor and key account partnerships, and expanding the company’s presence nationwide. He will also lead the development of sales infrastructure, including broker networks, brand ambassadors, and internal teams.

“Mike’s appointment comes at an important time for Bono USA as we continue to expand our footprint across the country,” said Bono USA Chief Executive Officer Jon Kalina. “He brings deep industry expertise, strong relationships across key channels, and a clear understanding of how to scale a sales organization. We are confident he will play a key role in driving our next phase of growth.”

With a decade of experience in the specialty food and foodservice industries, Fava brings a strong track record in national account management, business development, and team leadership. Most recently, he served as Sales Director, USA – Foodservice at De Cecco USA, where he led national sales strategy; managed key distributor relationships with Sysco, Performance Food Group, and Restaurant Depot; and oversaw an array of broker networks and national trade show execution.

“Mike’s leadership strengthens our ability to grow strategically while maintaining the level of service and quality our partners expect,” said Bono USA Chief Operating Officer Salvatore Russo-Tiesi. “As we continue to scale, his experience across both national accounts and foodservice will be critical in supporting our long-term vision.”

Fava’s experience spans contract negotiation, sales forecasting, market analysis, and large-scale team development, including leading training programs for more than 100 employees. A bilingual professional fluent in English and Italian, he brings a strong understanding of international specialty food products and the evolving needs of the U.S. market.

“Bono represents the highest standard of quality and authenticity, and I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment,” said Michael Fava. “There is tremendous opportunity to build on the brand’s existing foundation – expanding distribution, strengthening partnerships, and continuing to grow the brand.”

As Bono USA continues its expansion across the United States, the addition of Fava reflects the company’s ongoing investment in leadership, infrastructure, and building a best-in-class organization to support sustained growth.

The brand’s full range of products are available at select supermarkets – including Whole Foods, Wegman’s, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, and more – in addition to specialty stores like Eataly, as well as Amazon. For exact locations, visit the Bono store locator.

About Bono

Established in 1934, Bono is Sicily’s largest producer of authentic extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). The family-owned company is based in Sciacca – located in the Val Di Mazara – a region coveted for its terroir and considered one of the best in the world to produce high-quality EVOO. Bono also owns multiple facilities across Sicily and Italy, with its U.S. division and distribution center based in Landing, NJ and Montclair, NJ.

Bono’s core mission is to focus on regionality, sustainability and innovation through certifications for all its products. Our award-winning EVOOs come with six different certifications: PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) or PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), USDA Organic, Clean Label Project, OU Kosher, Gluten Free and NON-GMO. Bono’s PDO and PGI EVOOs receive their own unique serial numbers, which are traceable to the exact farm and olives used, ensuring full production transparency. The company’s collection of fine Italian products also includes a full line of Sicilian and Italian Table Olives, Tuscan-Crafted Pasta Sauces, Sicilian Marmalade, and Calabrese Peppers. All Bono products originate from a particular region with the belief that what grows together, goes together. We believe in taking what is best from each region and portraying this in our award-winning line of products.