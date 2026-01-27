Instacart and Allegiance Retail Services Expand Partnership to Power a Connected Omnichannel Experience for Independent Grocers

Storefront Pro now live across Allegiance retailers, with Foodtown introducing Caper Carts and additional in-store technologies rolling out in 2026



SAN FRANCISCO and ISELIN, N.J. — Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, announced an expanded partnership with Allegiance Retail Services, a leading retailer owned co-op, which supports more than 125 independently owned supermarkets across the Northeast. The expansion includes the introduction of Instacart’s Caper Carts at select Foodtown stores, alongside new omnichannel capabilities designed to unify Allegiance’s digital, loyalty, and in-store experiences.

Storefront Pro – Instacart’s enterprise commerce platform – is now powering modern e-commerce capabilities across all Allegiance retailers, and bringing Carrot Ads retail media tools to these businesses. In stores, Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts are already live at Foodtown of Mt. Vernon (NY), Red Bank (NJ), and East Stroudsburg (PA), with additional deployments planned for 2026. Allegiance is also expanding its use of FoodStorm – Instacart’s order management system for catering and prepared foods – with more store launches set for early this year. Carrot Tags, Instacart’s electronic shelf label software, will follow in upcoming phases.

“Independent grocers play a vital role in their communities, and we’re proud to work alongside Allegiance to equip their members with the tools they need to succeed and grow,” said Merrick Rosner, Head of Revenue and Solution Sales Independent Grocery at Instacart. “Across the U.S., independent retailers using Instacart’s technology are achieving meaningful results – from substantial e-commerce growth to significant increases in profitability through retail media revenue. By expanding their partnership with Instacart, Allegiance is giving its members even more ways to grow by meeting customers wherever and however they shop.”

As part of the expansion, Instacart is partnering with AppCard, Allegiance’s loyalty provider, to deliver a robust unified loyalty rewards, digital promotions, and coupons across online and in-store shopping. Through integrations with Instacart’s Storefront Pro and Caper Carts, customers will now receive the same personalized deals and savings whether they’re ordering online or shopping in person.

By bringing these technologies together across its banners, Allegiance is equipping its independent retailers with modern, enterprise-grade tools that help them compete more effectively, streamline operations, and offer customers a more personalized shopping experience across every channel.

Partner quotes supporting the expanded omnichannel partnership:

“Our expanded partnership with Instacart reflects Allegiance’s commitment to innovation that enhances both the shopper and retailer experience,” said Donna Zambo, EVP, CMO, Allegiance Retail Services. “By aligning e-commerce, loyalty, and in-store innovation, we’re helping independent grocers meet evolving customer expectations while strengthening their competitive position.”

“Adopting Instacart’s suite of online technology solutions is an important milestone for our stores as we look to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience for our customers,” said Noah Katz, President, PSK Supermarkets. “We’re excited to strengthen our online presence with Instacart’s white-label e-commerce solution, so our customers receive the same exceptional service whether they shop online or in-store.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Instacart to bring a new standard of loyalty and savings to independent grocers,” said Eran Harel, SVP Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships at AppCard. “By combining AppCard’s personalized rewards and digital coupon capabilities with Instacart’s Storefront Pro platforms and Caper Carts, we’re helping retailers connect with their customers in more meaningful ways – bridging in-store and online experiences like never before.”

To learn more about the Instacart’s enterprise technologies, visit https://www.instacart.com/company/platform

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes,, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way, and Shop n Bag) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com