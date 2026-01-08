Sandridge Crafted Foods Holds Ribbon Cutting for the Sandridge Center for Excellence

Sandridge Crafted Foods, a third-generation, family-owned and operated fresh food manufacturer, proudly announces the completion of its new Sandridge Center for Excellence, a milestone that marks the company’s continued commitment to innovation, quality, partnership, and nurturing the growth and potential of its employees.

MEDINA, Ohio — Sandridge Crafted Foods, a third-generation, family-owned and operated fresh food manufacturer, proudly announces the completion of its new Sandridge Center for Excellence, a milestone that marks the company’s continued commitment to innovation, quality, partnership, and nurturing the growth and potential of its employees.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on November 14, 2025, brought together company leaders, the Sandridge family, team members, city officials, and community partners to celebrate this new chapter.

The newly renovated facility will serve as a hub for training, research and development, and culinary innovation – it’s designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement while supporting Sandridge’s mission to deliver fresh, high-quality foods.

“This addition to our campus represents our investment not only in our company’s future, but in our people and our community” said Jordan Sandridge, Co-President. “It’s a space built to create efficiencies, inspire innovation, encourage learning, and strengthen the teamwork that defines Sandridge.”

Located at 111 Commerce Drive, the building features scalable collaboration spaces, a state-of-the-art Innovation Kitchen, a studio to showcase our brands and stories, and expanded warehouse capacity to support continued operational growth.

Mayor Dennis Hanwell joined the Sandridge team in officially cutting the ribbon, commending the company’s long-standing partnership with the Medina community and its continued investment in local growth. “Sandridge has always been a cornerstone of our community,” said Mayor Hanwell. “The Center for Excellence is a testament to their dedication to creating opportunities right here in Medina.”

About Sandridge Crafted Foods

Sandridge Crafted Foods, headquartered in Medina, OH, with additional facilities in Morton, IL and New Oxford, PA, has produced chef-crafted proteins, sides, soups, prepared salads, rices & grains, and more for the food service, retail, and club sectors for over 65 years. Sandridge® is committed to delivering fresh, high-quality food that brings value, authenticity, and delight to every meal. For more information, visit www.sandridge.com.