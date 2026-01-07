DoorDash Launches Grocery Shopping App Within ChatGPT

You can now shop for groceries directly in ChatGPT and check out on DoorDash, turning recipe ideas into reality with instant grocery ordering and ingredients delivered right to your door.

DoorDash is teaming up with OpenAI to bring grocery shopping options directly into ChatGPT. The new DoorDash app in ChatGPT enables customers to turn recipes into grocery orders delivered from local stores in as little as an hour.* This partnership is a major first step toward meeting customers where they look for inspiration and bringing them the DoorDash experience they already know and love.

Bringing More Seamless Ways to Shop in Chat

Today, more customers than ever turn to ChatGPT to discover recipes, plan meals, and find ideas to shake up their weekly cooking. Whether you’re a parent cooking for a family amidst evening sports practices or preparing to host a holiday gathering, finding time for grocery shopping can be challenging.

By enabling DoorDash’s extensive grocery selection and on-demand logistics network in the DoorDash app in ChatGPT, we’re making grocery shopping easier, faster, and more convenient, with access to your favorite grocery retailers across the U.S. The selection spans both nationwide staples like Kroger and Safeway, to regional favorites like Bi-Rite, Schnucks, Fairway Markets, and Wegmans.** The new DoorDash app in ChatGPT eliminates the time spent finding recipes, writing grocery lists, and making trips to the store, allowing you to build your cart and check out in minutes with quick delivery.

“AI is unlocking an entirely new search and discovery experience for consumers that’s dynamic and personalized,” said Andy Fang, Co-founder at DoorDash. “We’re thrilled to partner with OpenAI to create a seamless experience that allows users to quickly order ingredients for any recipe and check out directly on DoorDash. As we expand this experience to more shopping categories, our focus is on building AI tools that give people time back and make local shopping easier.”

“The DoorDash app in ChatGPT is another step toward bringing our vision to life—where AI connects directly to real-world services, saving people time and effort in their everyday lives,” said Nick Turley, VP, Head of ChatGPT.

How it Works

Think of the DoorDash app in ChatGPT as your new personal shopping assistant:

Enable DoorDash in ChatGPT: Go to your ChatGPT Account Settings, open the “Apps” section, select DoorDash, and log in to your DoorDash account. Once you open a chat, toggle DoorDash on using the plus button beside the text field to start using the app in your chat. Get Inspired. Ask ChatGPT for a meal or recipe suggestion, like “Give me some ideas for easy, hearty soups to make for dinner tonight?” ChatGPT will suggest recipes tailored to your preferences. Build your list. Once you have a recipe, ask ChatGPT to shop it using the DoorDash app. The DoorDash app in ChatGPT will turn the ingredients into a shoppable grocery list – all within the chat. Check out and relax: When you’re ready to place your order, you can open your cart in the DoorDash app so you can review items, make adjustments, and complete your purchase from a nearby store.

Whether you’re planning a quick weeknight meal or prepping for a holiday feast, the DoorDash app in ChatGPT helps you spend less time planning and shopping and more time cooking. The DoorDash app in ChatGPT is currently live for select users, and will expand to all customers in the coming weeks across iOS, Android, desktop, and mobile web, bringing DoorDash access directly into the chat.

Supporting Local Stores

By integrating the DoorDash app into new AI surfaces like ChatGPT, we’re helping merchants reach new customers at the very moment they’re deciding what to cook. Now, a local grocer can reach someone searching for “pumpkin pie ingredients” or “easy pasta dinner” in real time through a new channel. As we continue to build a seamless shopping experience, we plan to expand this integration beyond groceries to allow consumers to shop even more local categories on DoorDash directly through conversational AI.

Our goal is simple: to empower local economies by connecting consumers with the businesses that power their communities. We’re focused on making AI as useful as possible by helping people find, shop, and get what they need more easily than ever. The DoorDash app in ChatGPT is another step in building the most convenient and reliable local commerce platform, embedding AI where it creates the most value for consumers, merchants, and Dashers.

