Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF) Appoints Leading Industry Executive Kelli Valade President & CEO

DALLAS — WFF, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to developing and advancing leaders in the foodservice industry, announced that following an extensive search, Kelli Valade has been selected as the organization’s new President and CEO. Valade will assume leadership of WFF in February, succeeding Therese Gearhart, who announced her plans to retire last year.

Valade will lead the organization’s professional staff and work closely with industry leaders to advance leadership development and create limitless opportunities for individuals, and for the companies they serve. Valade’s appointment comes as foodservice companies continue to invest in building strong leadership pipelines to support growth, navigate increasing operational complexity, and prepare the next generation of leaders across all segments of the industry.

“Kelli is uniquely qualified to lead WFF at this pivotal time,” said Dawn Rasmussen, Chief Revenue Officer, Woodland Gourmet, and Chair of the WFF Board. “She brings a proven record of leadership, a deep understanding of our industry, and a long-standing commitment to WFF’s mission of helping members connect, grow and be inspired to reach their potential throughout their careers.”

A highly respected industry executive, Valade most recently served as CEO of Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining company, Denny’s Corp., joining the company in 2022. Her prior roles include CEO of Red Lobster, CEO of analytics firm Black Box Intelligence, and President of Chili’s Bar & Grill. Valade is also a long-time WFF member, former Board member, Leadership Conference speaker, and a role model and champion for ongoing professional development.

“It is an honor to lead WFF—an organization that has played a significant role in my own professional journey and supports our industry in creating work environments where all team members can thrive,” Valade said. “I look forward to working with the exceptional WFF team and our volunteer Board of Directors, comprised of influential leaders from across the industry, to further strengthen our impact on individual careers and enhance the value WFF delivers to its supporting partner companies.”

For more than three decades, WFF has served as the premier nonprofit professional development organization for the foodservice industry, partnering with operators, manufacturers, distributors and allied partners to shape the future of leadership.

ABOUT WOMEN’S FOODSERVICE FORUM

Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the industry’s leading organization dedicated to advancing leadership excellence across the foodservice industry. Since 1989, WFF has equipped individuals and organizations with research, insights, and development programs that strengthen talent pipelines, improve business performance, and create more dynamic workplaces. WFF serves professionals and companies across every segment of the foodservice industry through events, resources, and a year-round learning community.