Pearle Hospitality Announces Landmark Culinary Partnership with Michelin-Starred Chef Patrick Kriss and Alo Food Group

BURLINGTON, ON – Pearle Hospitality Inc., Ontario’s most dynamic hospitality company, proudly announced a groundbreaking culinary collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Patrick Kriss and the renowned Alo Food Group.

Pearle Hospitality is well-regarded for matching iconic properties with extraordinary restoration, design and authentically Canadian hospitality. This culinary partnership marks a bold new chapter in Pearle Hospitality’s evolution, reinforcing its restaurants among Ontario’s most exceptional dining experiences.

Inspired by a shared love of great food and an understanding of the integral role food plays in all of life’s moments, human connections and celebrations, this partnership reflects an exciting commitment to the art of hospitality and culinary craftsmanship.

“Partnering with Chef Patrick Kriss is a defining moment for Pearle,” said Aaron Ciancone, CEO of Pearle Hospitality. “His masterful approach to flavour and excellence in execution will invigorate our menus and allow us to deliver the kind of dining experience typically reserved for culinary capitals.”

Best known as the visionary behind Alo, named Canada’s Best Restaurant a record four times and the recipient of a Michelin star, Chef Kriss brings a storied background from celebrated kitchens in France, New York City and Toronto to this transformative partnership.

“Working with Pearle Hospitality has been a true meeting of minds,” said Chef Patrick Kriss. “Their passion for hospitality mirrors my own. The menus are about more than food; they’re about thinking through the details and crafting memorable, elevated experiences for every guest.”

The collaboration has already elevated culinary programs at The Pearle Hotel & Spa‘s onsite restaurant, Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge, Cambridge Mill and Bardō, with the partnership expanding to Elora Mill, Spencer’s At The Waterfront and Ancaster Mill throughout 2026, and the highly-anticipated Toronto Power Generation Station restoration project in Niagara Falls to follow.

For more details, visit pearlehospitality.ca for a behind-the-scenes look at this exciting new chapter.

About Pearle Hospitality

Founded by the Ciancone family in 1979, Pearle Hospitality prides itself on providing guests with genuine and thoughtful experiences created through extraordinary cuisine, gracious service, inspiring settings and a passion for delivering memorable moments. The Pearle Hospitality portfolio includes Ancaster Mill, Spencer’s at the Waterfront, Bardō Restaurants, Cambridge Mill, Whistle Bear Golf Club, The Farm, Elora Mill and The Pearle Hotel & Spa.

About Alo Food Group

The Alo Food Group creates and operates restaurants of regard in Toronto. Since the opening of its fine-dining flagship Alo in 2015, it has aimed to make luxuries approachable while elevating time-honoured favourites. Alo Food Group offers its guests a continuing relationship in venues where the deliciousness of the food is met by a passion for hospitality. These venues include Aloette Spadina (2017) and Aloette Bay (2024), Alobar Yorkville (2018) and Alobar Downtown (2023), Salon Private Dining (2019), Alder (2022), Alo Catering (2022), and various Aloette Go takeout-focused locations.