Associated Grocers Adds GoSpotCheck by FORM to Technology Portfolio, Bringing Shelf Intelligence and Merchandising Visibility Across the Northeast

Member-owned cooperative serving 630+ retailers across New England advances field operations with mobile task management platform

BOSTON — GoSpotCheck by FORM, a leading provider of mobile task management and retail execution solutions, announced that Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE), a Pembroke, New Hampshire-based retailer cooperative founded in 1946 and serving more than 630 independently owned supermarkets across the Northeast, will deploy GoSpotCheck’s mobile task management platform.

The AGNE partnership follows GoSpotCheck’s recent deployment with Associated Food Stores, marking continued momentum as the platform becomes the field execution solution of choice for grocery cooperatives across the country. The implementation will equip AGNE’s field and member service teams with real-time shelf intelligence, merchandising visibility, and task management capabilities across its expansive cooperative network.

AGNE will leverage GoSpotCheck’s mobile platform to capture account manager and department head store visit data in real time, providing merchandising visibility, and task management capabilities across its expansive cooperative network. The deployment will provide critical visibility and insights to AGNE’s marketing, retail services, and category management teams — enabling faster decision-making and more consistent merchandising execution across its network of member retailers spanning all six New England states.

With roots tracing back to 1946, when 21 independent food retailers pooled resources to compete with growing supermarket chains, AGNE has grown to become one of the region’s most respected grocery cooperatives. Today, the organization supports more than 1,044 team members, operates a state-of-the-art 484,000 square-foot distribution center in Pembroke, NH, and provides wholesale grocery distribution along with a broad suite of retailer services designed to help independent grocers compete and thrive.

“At AGNE, our mission has always been to give our independent grocers the tools and support they need to succeed in this competitive market. GoSpotCheck gives our field teams a smarter, faster way to capture what’s happening at the shelf and act on it. That kind of real-time visibility helps us serve our members more effectively, and ultimately helps them win in their local markets.”

— Eric Aguiar, Vice President of Sales, Associated Grocers of New England

“Independent grocers are the backbone of their communities, and cooperatives like AGNE play a vital role in helping them compete at scale,” says Jamie Oschefski, Senior Sales Director at FORM. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that shares our belief that better data from the field drives better outcomes for everyone, from cooperative leadership to the store shelf.”

GoSpotCheck by FORM provides AGNE’s field teams with a mobile-first platform to guide store visits, streamline data collection, manage tasks, and surface actionable insights back to cooperative leadership. The platform’s image recognition capabilities offer an added layer of in-store execution intelligence, including augmented reality tools for perishable department compliance — one of the most complex and high-stakes areas for grocery retailers.

About Associated Grocers of New England

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Pembroke, New Hampshire, Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) is a member-owned wholesale grocery cooperative serving more than 630 independent retailers across all six New England states. With over 1,044 team members and a 484,000 square-foot distribution facility, AGNE provides its member retailers with wholesale distribution, exclusive brand programs, retail technology, marketing support, and more — all in service of helping independent grocers compete and grow. Learn more at agne.com.

About FORM

FORM powers the world’s 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field — with leaders, missions, and each other — so they can deliver success in the enterprise. The FORM field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for frontline teams by guiding daily tasks, streamlining data collection, facilitating real-time communication, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. Learn more at form.com.

