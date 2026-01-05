America’s Affordability Crisis is Putting Aldi in the Spotlight

Consumers across income levels are cutting back on extras and digging for deals — leading some shoppers to the aisles of Aldi.

Newlyweds Brittany Zwier and Frank Martinez are starting their life together looking for ways to save money.

Zwier, 32, and Martinez, 40, have an annual income of more than $100,000 — but are finding their dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to.

The couple now buys groceries exclusively at the no-frills supermarket chain Aldi, where they say the prices are cheaper than at other stores.

“We’re just buying what we need right now,” Zwier said outside an Aldi in New Jersey.

