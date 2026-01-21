New Primal Set to Eclipse $100M Sales Milestone in 2026; Announces 40% Retail Expansion and Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Scaling

With a 51% CAGR Growth Since 2022, New Primal Has Eclipsed Legacy Brands to Become a Top Five Powerhouse for the Modern Family



CHARLESTON, S.C. — New Primal, the pioneer in clean-ingredient meat snacks, announced a roadmap to surpass $100 million in annual retail sales in 2026. This landmark achievement is anchored by a significant nationwide rollout into Aldi stores, contributing to a 40% year-over-year increase in the brand’s retail footprint. By the close of Q1, New Primal will reach approximately 15,000 retail locations, supported by a multi-million dollar capital investment in high-tech automation that triples the brand’s production capacity.

The Aldi Effect: Democratizing Clean Protein

Central to New Primal’s 2026 growth is the nationwide launch of its Snack Mates Chicken & Maple Mini Meat Sticks at Aldi. This partnership brings New Primal’s premium, family-focused nutrition to Aldi’s loyal, value-conscious shopper base on a massive scale.

“Our expansion into Aldi represents a pivotal moment in our mission to make clean protein accessible to every American household,” says New Primal founder Jason Burke. “The Chicken & Maple Mini Meat Sticks are the perfect ‘gateway’ snack for the modern family. By partnering with a retail powerhouse like Aldi, we’re meeting consumers exactly where they are and offering high quality at a responsible price point.”

Scaling to Meet “The Poultry Pivot”

According to the USDA, chicken continues to solidify its position as the dominant animal protein with 2026 per capita availability projected to be significantly higher than beef and pork. As beef price volatility continues to impact the category, New Primal has successfully captured market share by leaning into premium, all-natural poultry.

To support the high velocity expected from the Aldi launch and broader retail growth, New Primal has finalized a massive infrastructure scaling project:

Currently producing three million meat sticks per month and expanding rapidly. Automation Investment: Multi-million dollar high-tech equipment upgrades to ensure price stability and supply chain resilience.

Multi-million dollar high-tech equipment upgrades to ensure price stability and supply chain resilience. Retail Depth: Expanded shelf presence in national giants including Kroger, Aldi, Target, HEB, Albertsons/Safeway, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, and Whole Foods.

The Snack Mates Phenomenon

While the broader meat snack category grows at a steady pace, New Primal’s Snack Mates line, specifically designed for children and families, is experiencing hyper-growth with a 92% CAGR. This surge is driven by a strategic shift away from the hypermasculine stereotypes of traditional jerky toward approachable, high-protein solutions for the modern household.

Disrupting a Legacy Category

Spearheaded by a female-dominant leadership team, New Primal is now the second-leading natural meat snack brand on Amazon, and is successfully engaging a loyal, high-growth demographic historically overlooked by legacy brands. The company is deepening its regional dominance, while simultaneously fueling its highest-velocity growth through the national Aldi and Kroger rollout and expansion into the high-volume Club channel via Sam’s Club and BJ’s.

To learn more about New Primal’s selection, please visit newprimal.com.