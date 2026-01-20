Datassential Launches News for Food and Beverage Leaders

Datassential News delivers daily food and beverage industry coverage within Datassential One platform to help teams stay ahead of industry changes.



CHICAGO — Datassential announced the launch of Datassential News, a new industry news offering designed for food and beverage leaders who need to understand market change quickly and act with confidence.

Datassential News is a daily industry news experience integrated directly into the Datassential One platform. It delivers curated food and beverage coverage alongside Datassential’s trusted intelligence, allowing leaders to evaluate what’s happening in the industry through clean, structured food data. Subscribers receive two distinct email experiences designed for different executive needs:

Daily Dish: The one email every food and beverage executive needs to read, delivering curated Datassential original reporting alongside the most important industry news and external coverage in one concise daily briefing.



Built on Datassential's proprietary datasets, Datassential Debrief gives executives exclusive visibility into menu trends and market movements unavailable from any other food and beverage news source.

As volatility increases across pricing, menus, consumer behavior, and innovation cycles, food and beverage executives face constant information flow with limited clarity. The challenge is no longer access to news, but determining which developments signal meaningful change and which do not.

“Food and beverage leaders are being asked to make faster decisions with higher stakes,” said Jim Emling, CEO at Datassential. “Datassential News helps teams interpret industry movement using intelligence they already trust, so they can respond with precision instead of reacting to noise.”

What Datassential News Provides

Datassential News delivers daily industry coverage within the Datassential platform and works alongside Report Pro AI, Datassential’s AI-powered analysis solution. Together, they allow teams to move from headlines to deeper insight without switching tools or relying on unverified sources.

This approach enables food and beverage organizations to:

Evaluate industry news against real menu and consumer behavior

Identify meaningful shifts earlier

Align teams around a shared, credible understanding of the market

The launch of Datassential News follows Datassential’s recent rollout of Datassential One, its unified food intelligence platform that brings together insights, AI, and integral workflows in a single system.

With Datassential News, the platform now supports both long-term intelligence and real-time industry monitoring, reinforcing Datassential’s role as the system of record for food and beverage decision-making. To learn more, visit Datassential.com/news.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what’s next.