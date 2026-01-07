Bay Food Brokerage Announces Leadership Transition

Chris Chatterton assumes CEO role as founder Cammie Chatterton becomes chairwoman of the board



TAMPA, Fla. — Bay Food Brokerage, a leading retail food brokerage company serving Florida and the Southeast, has completed a planned leadership transition that reinforces the company’s long-term stability and continued commitment to clients, retail partners and employees.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, company founder Cammie Chatterton has transitioned from her role as CEO to founder and chairwoman of the board. Chris Chatterton, previously president and co-owner – and Cammie Chatterton’s son – has assumed the role of CEO and is now full owner of Bay Food Brokerage. The transition marks the culmination of a multi-year succession plan designed to ensure continuity and confidence for Bay Food Brokerage’s clients and partners.

Chris Chatterton has been deeply involved in the business since 2011, playing a key role in operations, strategy and growth initiatives. His leadership has contributed to strong revenue growth, team expansion and long-term client success. From 2015 to 2024, the company more than doubled its staff and quadrupled its revenue. Bay Food Brokerage has been on the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50 – the list of the region’s fastest-growing companies based on revenue – multiple times in recent years.

“It is an honor to step into this role and continue building on the foundation my mom built,” Chris Chatterton said. “Our focus remains exactly where it has always been — delivering consistent results, trusted execution and exceptional service for our clients and retail partners.”

Under Cammie Chatterton’s leadership since 1993 – when she became the first woman in the country to own a retail food brokerage company – the firm expanded its footprint, strengthened retailer relationships and built a reputation for integrity, performance and personalized service.

“Leading Bay Food Brokerage has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” said Cammie Chatterton. “This transition was thoughtfully planned, and I have complete confidence in Chris and the leadership team to take the company into a bright future. Bay Food is well positioned for continued success, and I look forward to supporting the company in my new role.”

Chris Chatterton holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. While there, he was a four-year member of the Penn Quaker Football team. He has been recognized as an honoree in Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2025 40 Under 40, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 GenNext Award and Business Observer’s 2025 40 Under 40.

In the food industry, Chris Chatterton belongs to the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA), National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) and North American Meat Institute (NAMI). Locally, he is involved in many civic and charitable initiatives, including serving on the Jesuit High School Foundation.

Cammie Chatterton will remain actively involved with the company as chairwoman of the board, providing strategic guidance and maintaining relationships across the business and food industry. She will also devote additional time to community involvement throughout Tampa Bay, including long-standing commitments to civic and nonprofit organizations such as the Tampa Bay Chamber, Jesuit High School, Feeding Tampa Bay and others.

Cammie Chatterton and Bay Food Brokerage, under her leadership, have been recognized with numerous local, regional and national awards, including but not limited to: A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay’s Dottie Berger MacKinnon Award Winner in 2025; Tampa Bay Business and Wealth’s Apogee Awards, Founder of a Large Corporation Category Winner in 2024; Tampa Bay Business and Wealth’s Business Women of the Year Finalist in 2023; Tampa Bay Chamber’s Outstanding Business Leader of the Year Award Winner in 2022; Tampa Bay Business and Wealth’s Philanthropists of the Year Finalist in 2022; Business Observer’s Top Entrepreneur Honoree in 2022; Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Honoree in 2022; The Shelby Report’s Women of Influence in the Food Industry Honoree in 2021; Tampa Bay Business Journal’s BusinessWoman of the Year Finalist in 2019.

About Bay Food Brokerage

Bay Food Brokerage is an industry-leading, fast-growing retail food brokerage company based in Tampa, Florida. Working as the sales and marketing partner for hundreds of food manufacturers worldwide, Bay Food Brokerage partners with the largest grocers in the Southeast U.S. to create and enhance opportunities for their clients. Since 1993, Bay Food Brokerage has combined unparalleled personal commitment and unrivaled support with cutting-edge technology to help food manufacturers achieve their goals.