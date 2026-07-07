Courchesne Larose Group Completes Star Group Acquisition to Strengthen Canada’s Fresh Produce Distribution Network

Transaction completed following Competition Act process, strengthening national reach and distribution capabilities

MONTRÉAL and SASKATOON, SK – Courchesne Larose Group (“Courchesne Larose“), a leader in the Canadian fresh fruit and vegetable industry, is pleased to announce the expiry of the waiting period under the Competition Act in respect of its previously announced acquisition of The Star Group (“Star Group”). With all required agreements signed and all conditions to closing satisfied, the transaction has now been completed.

Star Group is a respected Western Canadian fresh produce distributor with more than 35 years of history and a strong national reputation. This transaction brings together two highly complementary organizations with shared values, deep industry experience, and a long-term commitment to the Canadian produce sector. Together, the organizations are expected to strengthen their capabilities and national reach while preserving the strengths, identities, and operating approaches that have made both organizations successful.

“We are pleased to have completed the Competition Act process and closed our acquisition of Star Group,” said Michael Aucoin, Chief Executive Officer of Courchesne Larose. “Star Group is a highly respected organization with shared values and deep industry expertise. Together, we are strengthening our capabilities while continuing to invest in quality, efficiency, and reliability across the supply chain.”

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Star Group,” said Deric Karolat, CEO of Star Group. “Courchesne Larose’s integrated capabilities and national reach complement our platform extremely well. Together, we will continue to serve our customers, suppliers, and growers with the quality, reliability, and service they expect.”

The transaction is also expected to create new opportunities for employees across both organizations while building on the experienced teams and shared values that have supported each company’s success.

Together, the organizations are expected to support more consistent coast-to-coast service and broader product offerings. Customers, suppliers, and growers can expect continuity in day-to-day relationships, service models, and operating approaches as the organizations take a thoughtful, step-by-step approach to integration.

About Courchesne Larose Group

A leading player in the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry for over 100 years, Courchesne Larose Ltd. is a family-owned company that employs over 1,050 people. Over the past few years, several subsidiaries have been added, allowing it to develop an incomparable value proposition for its customers and suppliers. The Courchesne Larose Group includes Bercy Foods, Krōps Imports, Marcan Packaging, Dynapro Transport and Veg-Pak Produce. Its primary mission is to provide its suppliers with the largest and best distribution network of fresh fruits and vegetables in Eastern Canada, allowing its customers to benefit from diversified and quality products year-round. Its suppliers come from all over the world and its customers are located throughout Canada and on the American East Coast. For more information, please visit courchesnelarose.com.

About The Star Group

The Star Group, based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is a leading Western Canadian fresh produce distributor with a strong presence across Canada and the United States, including more than 850 employees. The group is recognized for its grower-direct programs and commitment to quality. For more information, please visit https://www.starproduce.com/the-star-group.html.