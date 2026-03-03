Side Delights Introduces Flavorables, a New Flavor-Driven Potato Line Crafted for Today’s Time-Pressed Shoppers

Microwave-ready petite potatoes paired with Spiceology® seasonings deliver fast, flavor-forward side dishes



Newport Beach, CA — Side Delights® announced the launch of Flavorables®, a new value-added petite potato line designed to meet growing consumer demand for quick, convenient, and flavorful side dishes. Flavorables® pairs one pound of petite potatoes with premium dry seasoning blends from Spiceology®, creating a complete, microwave-ready side dish in just five minutes.

“Flavorables was created to make potatoes quicker to prepare while delivering the bold flavors consumers are seeking on restaurant menus,” said Kathleen Triou, President & CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Consumer research consistently shows that potato buyers over-index for convenience and seek products that reduce prep time without sacrificing flavor or variety, and we’re giving retailers a turn-key side dish solution that drives convenience, excitement, and incremental growth.”

Flavorables was developed to capture this demand by combining quick-to-cook potatoes with chef-developed seasoning blends inspired by restaurant menu trends. Each package includes a recyclable tray of petite potatoes with premium Spiceology seasonings in one of four bold flavor options: Greek Freak, Butter-licious Garlic & Herb, Cheese Pizza, and Garlic Parmesan. Flavorables® microwaves in only five minutes, making the process from “tray to crave” fast and easy.

The seasonings are crafted by Spiceology, a premium flavor innovator known for chef-created, unique dry spice blends and fresh-ground ingredients, bringing culinary credibility and on-trend taste profiles to the produce department. “Restaurant data continues to show strong consumer interest in Mediterranean flavors, indulgent cheese-forward dishes, and garlic-centric profiles,” noted Darby McLean, CEO of Spiceology. “Flavorables will translate these trends into an accessible retail format with our ground-fresh seasonings with no artificial flavors or fillers.”

“As part of our commitment to quality and innovation, we are proud to farm the yellow petite potatoes for Flavorables,” added Tiffany Readinger, Vice President, Sales and Category Management, for the Masser Family of Companies, an eighth-generation family-owned farming company in Pennsylvania. “We carefully select our petite yellow potatoes for each tray we pack in our Pennsylvania facility. We are laser-focused on the consumer and delivering the freshest product we can, so families don’t need to sacrifice taste for convenience.”

For retailers, Flavorables offers value-added pricing, expanded usage occasions beyond traditional potato preparation, and strong cross-merchandising opportunities with proteins and center-store items. The line is designed to appeal to families, busy consumers, and flavor-curious shoppers looking for fast, satisfying meal solutions. Flavorables is now shipping and is supported by eye-catching digital assets, merchandising, and promotional assets to drive awareness, trial, and repeat purchase.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC

Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Masser Family of Companies, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).