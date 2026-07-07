Fresh Solutions Network Helps Grow Organic Sales at the 10th Annual Organic Produce Summit

Grower-owned network to feature premium Side Delights® Organic potatoes and onions, sustainable packaging, and category-building merchandising programs at Booth #900.

Newport Beach, CA – Fresh Solutions Network® (FSN) will showcase its complete Side Delights® Organic potato and onion portfolio at the 10th Annual Organic Produce Summit (OPS), July 14–16 in Monterey, California. Fresh Solutions Network partners Basin Gold Cooperative and Masser Family of Companies will represent the grower-owned network at Booth #900.

As North America’s only trade show dedicated exclusively to the organic fresh produce industry, OPS brings together retailers, foodservice operators, growers, and industry leaders to explore the trends shaping the future of organic produce.

“Organic shoppers continue to seek fresh foods that deliver exceptional quality, transparency, and sustainability,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Our family farming partners are committed to producing premium organic potatoes and onions while providing retailers and foodservice operators with dependable supply, innovative packaging, and merchandising programs that help grow organic produce sales.”

Organic foods remain one of the grocery industry’s fastest-growing categories as consumers increasingly prioritize health, environmental stewardship, and clean-label foods. Fresh produce continues to lead all organic departments in sales, creating new opportunities for retailers and foodservice operators to expand organic assortments and strengthen shopper loyalty.

Fresh Solutions Network combines family-owned farming operations across North America into a dependable, year-round organic supply program supported by national branding, consumer marketing, and category insights. This collaborative approach helps customers simplify sourcing while building stronger organic potato and onion sales.

Visitors to Booth #900 can explore the complete Side Delights® Organic lineup, including Organic Russet, Red, Yellow, and Petite potatoes, along with Organic Red, Yellow, and White onions in multiple pack sizes. The portfolio also features sustainable packaging options, including BioFlex® bags, recyclable poly bags, and combo mesh packaging.

Retail and foodservice customers also benefit from Fresh Solutions Network’s integrated merchandising support, including shopper marketing programs, consumer insights, digital content, public relations, and promotional campaigns designed to increase organic category performance.

“As a grower-owned network, we’re continually investing in products, packaging, and marketing that reflect evolving consumer expectations,” Triou added. “Our goal is to make it easier for retailers and foodservice operators to capitalize on the continued momentum of organic produce while delivering exceptional quality from trusted family farms.”

For more information about Side Delights® products and Fresh Solutions Network’s family of farms, visit SideDelights.com and FreshSolutionsNet.com .

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Masser Family of Companies, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).