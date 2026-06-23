Chelsea, MA – Sourcing from local farms and East Coast growers, Morning Kiss Organic is

prepared to ship a robust selection of summer vegetables from its growing and packing regions

this season. Program offerings will include organic cabbage, cucumbers, eggplant, peppers,

zucchini, yellow squash, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, leeks, sweet potatoes, fresh potatoes,

onions, and other summer favorites.

Along with growing demand for organic produce, consumers are increasingly seeking foods that

are locally grown and harvested in season. Morning Kiss Organic partners with regional farmers

to bring vegetables to market at the peak of freshness and nutrition, allowing produce to spend

less time in transit and arrive with superior flavor and quality.

This summer, Morning Kiss Organic is highlighting several seasonal standouts: Organic Sweet Corn is a summertime staple known for its naturally sweet flavor and versatility. Fresh-picked corn provides fiber and essential nutrients, making it a popular choice for grilling, salads, and family meals. Purchasing corn during peak season ensures the freshest flavor and best eating experience.

Organic Cauliflower continues to be a consumer favorite due to its versatility and nutritional

profile. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber, cauliflower can be enjoyed roasted, grilled,

mashed, or incorporated into a variety of plant-forward dishes. Summer-grown cauliflower offers

exceptional freshness and quality.

Organic Leeks add mild onion flavor to soups, sautés, and seasonal recipes. A good source of

vitamins A, C, and K, leeks are valued for both their culinary versatility and nutritional benefits.

Locally sourced summer leeks deliver excellent flavor while supporting regional agriculture.

Organic Sweet Potatoes provide a nutrient-dense option packed with fiber, potassium, and

vitamin A. Their natural sweetness and versatility make them ideal for grilling, roasting, and

seasonal side dishes. Consumers looking for wholesome, flavorful ingredients continue to drive

strong demand for sweet potatoes throughout the summer months.

“Consumers continue to prioritize fresh, locally sourced organic produce, especially during the

summer growing season,” said Pat Palermo, Morning Kiss Organic Procurement and Sales. “By

partnering with East Coast growers, we’re able to deliver vegetables at their peak freshness

while supporting regional farming communities and helping retailers meet consumer demand for

seasonal products.”

As interest in healthy eating and sustainable agriculture continues to grow, seasonal purchasing

allows consumers to enjoy produce when flavor, nutrition, and availability are at their highest.

Morning Kiss Organic remains committed to supporting local farmers whenever possible and

delivering fresh organic vegetables daily to stores and distribution centers throughout the

region.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of DiSilva Fruit, Gold Bell, and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, we work directly with a diverse network of growers to provide fresh, high-quality organic produce year-round. Our customizable packaging solutions offer cost efficiency, faster product turnover, and reduced waste. To ensure peak freshness and flavor, we utilize just-in-time inventory management and daily deliveries. Committed to natural and healthy foods, all Morning Kiss Organic products are always non-GMO. We prioritize sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, reinforcing our dedication to local agriculture and sustainability while ensuring daily deliveries to stores and distribution centers.