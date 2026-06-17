California Prunes Gain Visibility Among Culinary Tastemakers Shaping Food Trends 

ROSEVILLE, California – As consumers increasingly turn to food media, chefs, creators and culinary influencers for inspiration, the California Prune Board (CPB) is expanding awareness of California prunes among the tastemakers helping shape today’s food culture and consumer trends. Through a series of strategic media and culinary activations this spring, CPB engaged influential editors, journalists, chefs and lifestyle creators, helping to further elevate and drive consumer discovery of California prunes within contemporary conversations around taste, wellness and modern cooking.

“Our recent media and PR initiatives have successfully rewired how consumers view California prunes, showcasing them as far more than just a healthy snack. Each of these activations demonstrated that prunes perfectly answer the dual demand of today’s consumers, who refuse to compromise on choosing between delicious taste or exceptional health benefits,” said Kiaran Locy, Director of Brand & Industry Communications at the California Prune Board. “While our brand is rooted in the unmatched care and premium craftsmanship of our California growers, these events broaden perceptions around modern wellness conversations by delivering the exact balance of flavor and functional nutrition that consumers look for today.”

Highlighting California Prunes Culinary Benefits and Uses for Influential Food Media

Food media plays an increasingly important role in how consumers discover ingredients, recipes and nutrition trends. To influence those conversations, CPB invited national media editors to experience California prunes firsthand through a culinary immersion at the iconic Institute of Culinary Education. The experience sparked fresh editorial angles, recipe inspiration and new perspectives on incorporating the fruit into everyday cooking.

California prunes were showcased across sweet and savory applications while reinforcing health benefits and California’s rich agricultural heritage. Editors were given firsthand insight into the fruit’s culinary potential and differentiation, inspiring future editorial perspectives and recipe applications that are already in motion.

Spotlighting California Prunes for Culinary Trendsetters at Cherry Bombe Jubilee NYC

To further elevate California prunes in the influential food community, CPB connected with chefs, cookbook authors and culinary creators at Cherry Bombe Jubilee NYC. The Cherry Bombe community’s influence extends from restaurant menus and cookbooks to social platforms and home kitchens, where California prunes stood out as a unique culinary ingredient.

Through an immersive “purple carpet” experience and “Prunes. For Life.” merchandise, CPB made California prunes top of mind by connecting creatively to cultural relevance in today’s food landscape. A chef-created dessert brought the fruit’s premium quality and culinary appeal to life, while sampling their unique flavors with influential culinary voices who are at the forefront of food trends and ingredient discovery.

Continuing the California Prunes Story

These activations are a component of CPB’s broader strategy to elevate California prunes within the culinary and media landscape to reimagine how consumers experience and enjoy prunes. By building relationships with those who shape the food landscape, CPB continues expanding relevance and visibility across the recipes, menus and conversations that influence consumers to choose California prunes.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA PRUNE BOARD

The California Prune Board was established in 1980 to represent growers and handlers under the authority of the California Secretary of Food and Agriculture. California is the world’s largest producer of premium prunes with orchards across the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Promoting a lifetime of wellness through the enjoyment of California prunes, the organization leads the premium prune category with generations of craftsmanship supported by California’s leading food safety and sustainability standards. California Prunes. Prunes. For life.